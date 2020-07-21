98.5% of July 2020 rent received to date

MONTREAL, July 21, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - PRO Real Estate Investment Trust ("PROREIT" or the "REIT") (TSX: PRV.UN) today announced its July 2020 distribution and provided an update on its July rent collections.

"We are truly pleased with our July collection performance, which once again demonstrates the resilience of our tenant base in a challenging environment over the past few months. Our sound diversification strategy has resulted in robust results with increased collection rates across all asset classes and regions," said James Beckerleg, President and CEO, PROREIT.

"While maintaining high occupancy rates across our portfolio, we achieved 100% collection results from our office and mixed-used commercial tenants and over 97% from our retail portfolio, mainly comprised of community strip centres providing essential services and products," added Mr. Beckerleg.

"With the reopening of markets across Canada, we continue to closely monitor the situation and to proactively strengthen our position, to ensure our continued success and value creation for our unitholders," concluded James Beckerleg.

July 2020 Rent Collection Status



July 2020 June 2020 May 2020 April 2020 Gross rent collections, including government and other tenants who typically pay at the end of the month, based on historical collection cycles 98.5% 95.3% 90.4% 92.5% Breakdown:







Industrial tenants 97.9% 96.2% 87.5% 90.7% Mixed-use commercial tenants 100.0% 95.6% 96.3% 99.5% Office tenants 100.0% 98.7% 90.5% 92.0% Retail tenants 97.4% 92.1% 88.4% 88.2% Temporary rent deferral agreements under fixed repayment terms 0.6% 3.3% 7.7% 5.3% Gross rent in arrears and discussions with tenants are ongoing and managed on a case-by-case basis 0.9% 1.4% 1.9% 2.2%

Distribution

PROREIT's Board of Trustees declared a cash distribution of $0.0375 per trust unit of the REIT for the month of July 2020. It will be payable on August 17, 2020 to unitholders of record as at July 31, 2020.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond PROREIT's control, that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, without limitation, statements pertaining to the execution by PROREIT of its growth strategy, the future economic activity and the future performance of PROREIT. PROREIT's objectives and forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions, including that (i) PROREIT will receive financing on favourable terms; (ii) the future level of indebtedness of PROREIT and its future growth potential will remain consistent with the REIT's current expectations; (iii) there will be no changes to tax laws adversely affecting PROREIT's financing capacity or operations; (iv) the impact of the current economic climate and the current global financial conditions on PROREIT's operations, including its financing capacity and asset value, will remain consistent with PROREIT's current expectations; (v) the performance of PROREIT's investments in Canada will proceed on a basis consistent with PROREIT's current expectations; and (vi) capital markets will provide PROREIT with readily available access to equity and/or debt.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. All forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. PROREIT does not undertake to update any such forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Additional information about these assumptions and risks and uncertainties is contained under "Risk Factors" in PROREIT's latest annual information form and "Risk and Uncertainties" in PROREIT's management's discussion and analysis for the three months ended March 31, 2020, which are available under PROREIT's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About PROREIT

PROREIT (www.proreit.com) is an unincorporated open-ended real estate investment trust owning a diversified portfolio of 93 commercial properties across Canada representing over 4.5 million square feet of gross leasable area. Established in March 2013, PROREIT is mainly focused on strong primary and secondary markets in Québec, Atlantic Canada and Ontario, with selective exposure in Western Canada.

For further information: Investor Relations: PRO Real Estate Investment Trust, James W. Beckerleg, President and Chief Executive Officer, 514-933-9552; PRO Real Estate Investment Trust, Gordon G. Lawlor, CPA, CA, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Secretary, 514-933-9552

