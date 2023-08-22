LONDON, ON, Aug. 22, 2023 /CNW/ - A proposed national settlement totaling CAD $21,300,000 for the benefit of class members has been reached in class actions alleging price fixing and related conduct on behalf of Canadians who purchased electrolytic and film capacitors and products containing electrolytic and film capacitors.

Nippon Chemi-Con Corporation and United Chemi-Con, Inc. (collectively the "Settling Defendants") have collectively agreed to pay CAD $20,900,000 for the benefit of Electrolytic Settlement Class Members, and CAD $400,000 for the benefit of Film Settlement Class Members.

An "electrolytic capacitor" and a "film capacitor" are two types of electronic components used in an electrical circuit to store a charge. They are found in electronics such as smartphones, gaming consoles, home appliances and televisions, among other electronic products.

To be a member of these class actions, one must have purchased an aluminum and tantalum electrolytic capacitor or a product containing an aluminum and tantalum electrolytic capacitor between September 1, 1997 and December 31, 2014 or have purchased a film capacitor or a product containing a film capacitor between January 1, 2002 and December 31, 2014.

In addition, the Settling Defendants have agreed to provide cooperation to the plaintiffs in pursuing their claims against the non-settling defendants. The settlements are not admissions of liability, fault, or wrongdoing, but are compromises of disputed claims. The settlements must be approved by the courts before they become effective.

Because the class actions are still ongoing and other settlements may be reached, the settlement amounts will not be distributed to class members at this time. A process for the payment of claims to class members, which is subject to court approval and will be on further notice to the class, will be put in place later.

For more detailed information, and to view the courts' orders, the settlement agreement, the court-approved notices and an explanation of the rights of settlement class members, please visit www.capacitorclassaction.ca.

Foreman & Company (Canada, excluding BC and QC)

Camp Fiorante Matthews Mogerman LLP (BC)

Belleau Lapointe, s.e.n.c.r.l. (QC)

English: Jonathan Foreman - [email protected], 519.914.1175 x 102

French: Marie-Ève Dumont, Option consommateurs – 514.777.6133

