Proposed Settlement Reached in Canadian Linear Resistors Class Actions

LONDON, ON, April 3, 2023 /CNW/ - Two proposed national settlements have been reached with Rohm Co. Ltd. and Rohm Semiconductor U.S.A., LLC (collectively, "ROHM"), and with Hokuriku Electric Industry Co. and HDK America Inc. (collectively "HDK"; together with ROHM the "Settling Defendants") in Canadian class actions concerning the alleged price fixing of linear resistors.

A "linear resistor" is an electronic component used to regulate the current in an electrical circuit. Linear resistors are found in electronics like computers, smartphones, gaming consoles, home appliances and televisions, among other products.

ROHM has agreed to pay CAD $1,550,000 whereas HDK has separately agreed to pay CAD $910,750 for the benefit of Settlement Class Members. The Settling Defendants also agreed to provide co-operation, evidence and other assistance to the plaintiffs in pursuing their claims against the non-settling defendants.

The settlements, which were negotiated over several months are not an admission by the Settling Defendants of liability, fault, or wrongdoing, but rather a compromise of disputed claims. The settlements must be approved by the courts before they become effective.

These settlements are the third and fourth settlements to be reached in the actions. National settlements valued at CAD $2.35 million and CAD $770,000, respectively were previously approved by the courts.

For more detailed information and to review the long-form notice, please visit

www.foremancompany.com/linear-resistors.

Settlement Class Members are represented by :

Foreman & Company and Siskinds LLP (Canada except QC and BC, as applicable)

Belleau Lapointe, s.e.n.c.r.l. (QC)

Camp Fiorante Matthews Mogerman LLP (BC)

Media contacts :

English: Jonathan Foreman - [email protected], 519-914-1175 x 102

French: Mélissa Bazin - [email protected], 514-987-6676

SOURCE Foreman & Company