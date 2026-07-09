Proposed Settlement Reached in Canadian Beef Class Actions

VANCOUVER, BC, July 9, 2026 /CNW/ - Proposed national settlements have been reached with JBS USA Company, Swift Beef Company, JBS Packerland Inc., and JBS Canada ULC (collectively, "JBS"), and National Beef Packing Company, LLC ("National Beef"), in the Canadian Beef class actions. These class actions allege price fixing and related conduct in respect of the sale of Beef in Canada. The class actions continue against certain Cargill and Tyson defendants on behalf of all persons in Canada who purchased Beef after January 1, 2015, excluding Beef Products and Beef purchased from the food service industry. "Beef" is defined as the raw portion of cattle carcasses intended for human consumption, and "Beef Products" means products that contain Beef as one ingredient among others except where all non-Beef ingredients have been introduced through the process of mechanical blade/needle tenderizing, brine injection, massaging, aging, chemical/enzyme tenderizing, vacuum tumbling, marination and/or seasoning.

JBS has agreed to pay CAD $7,498,700 for the benefit of class members. National Beef has agreed to pay CAD $495,000 for the benefit of class members. In addition, JBS and National Beef have agreed to provide co-operation to the plaintiffs in pursuing their claims against the non-settling defendants. The settlements are not an admission by JBS or National Beef of liability, fault, or wrongdoing, but are compromises of disputed claims. The settlements must be approved by the courts before they become effective.

Potential class members who do not wish to participate as class members in the Canadian Beef class actions must opt out by August 10, 2026. To opt out, potential class members must send a signed written election to class counsel before the deadline. If class members do not opt out, they will be bound by any judgment or result in the class actions if they are certified against the other defendants. Find out more at the website listed below.

Persons in Canada may be affected by the settlement and may opt out of the class actions if they fall into one or both of the following categories:

- All persons in Canada, who purchased for resale or personal use, between January 1, 2015, and the date the class action in British Columbia is certified for settlement approval, Beef excluding Beef Products and Beef purchased from the food service industry.

- All persons who purchased Beef in Quebec between January 1, 2015, and the date the class action in British Columbia is certified for settlement approval.

For more detailed information and to review the short-form and long-form notices, please visit www.beefclassaction.ca.

Class members are represented by:

CFM Lawyers LLP (BC)

Strosberg Wingfield Sasso LLP (ON)

Belleau Lapointe LLP (QC)

SOURCE CFM Lawyers LLP, Strosberg Wingfield Sasso LLP, and Belleau Lapointe LLP

Media contacts: English: Michelle Segal - [email protected]; French: Sara Eve Levac, Option consommateurs - [email protected]