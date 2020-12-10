PropertyGuys.com's Canadian-Made Real Estate Platform Expands to South Africa

"We went on a global quest to find a truly disruptive approach to real estate and found it in Canada of all places," says Dean Ferreira, CEO, PropertyGuys.com South Africa. We were truly amazed with the approach that PropertyGuys.com has pioneered over the last 20 years which is far better than anything else we could find. Our shared values of democracy, security and prosperity further helped to seal the deal."

PropertyGuys.com is championing the reduction of user friction by digitizing key touchpoints across its users' entire real estate journey.

The platform will cater to South African buyers and sellers who seek a more transparent and cost-effective real estate solution than the one promoted by most of the country's largest brokerages.

"Our current real estate systems greatly resemble those found across North America which in my view, have structural problems because they aren't able to put consumers at the center of their own transaction," explains Ferreira, who has deep roots within the industry.

"We are excited to be collaborating with Dean and his group to bring our unique approach to real estate to South Africa," says Ken LeBlanc President and CEO, PropertyGuys.com. "Their keen interest in innovation and experience in both the franchising and real estate arenas bodes well for us. It's surreal that we'll be able to influence the 'Future of Real Estate™' in South Africa from over 15,000km away," adds LeBlanc.

This announcement further strengthens the company's leading role in enabling a new generation of buyers and sellers across global geographies which are poised for disruption. Most recently the company has begun its first phase of expanding its brand footprint in select U.S. states. The U.S. represents the opportunity of over 2,200 exclusive territories at scale, with 252 already under development.

Walter Melanson, PropertyGuys.com's Co-Founder and Director of Partnerships says:

"We strive for digital connectivity and an enhanced user experience that crosses real estate's most typical ecosystem. This encompasses our approach to customer service, marketing, pricing, brokerages, legal, conveyancing and everything in between. We're now seeking to partner with like-minded entrepreneurs as franchisees along with securing the best channel partners."

PropertyGuys.com's Global Franchise Development Plan will further help the company expand its territory coverage and allow it to adapt key elements of its platform to recognize regional nuances that make each market unique.

With PropertyGuys.com's strategic expansion underway, they are positioned to secure early access to global real estate markets like South Africa, which are ready to embrace the Future of Real Estate™.

