Property Valet Announces Acquisition of Ontario Portfolio of Contracts & Assets from Vacasa Canada

COLLING WOOD, ON, May 4, 2026 /CNW/ - Property Valet, a leading Canadian vacation rental management company operating in premier four-season resort destinations, today announced it has acquired the Ontario portfolio of homeowner contracts and assets from Vacasa. The acquisition strengthens Property Valet's footprint in Ontario and supports the company's continued expansion of professionally managed vacation rental services across Canada.

"This acquisition reflects our focus on building a best-in-class vacation rental management platform in Canada--combining trusted local operations with centralized support, advanced technology, and a premium guest experience," said PJ Slade, CEO of Property Valet. "We're excited to welcome new homeowners and team members into the Property Valet community and to build on the foundation of success we've had in The Blue Mountains & Collingwood."

Property Valet will integrate the Ontario portfolio into its operating model, which emphasizes responsive guest service, rigorous quality control, and proactive home care. Homeowners will benefit from Property Valet's hands-on approach to property performance, preventative maintenance, and owner communication, supported by the company's established systems and teams.

About Property Valet

Property Valet provides full-service management for premium short-term rental homes in some of the country's most sought-after four-season resort communities. Along with their full-service model, Property Valet has also developed a support service for self managers globally called Hostworks (hostworks.co). Having established offices in Blue Mountain, Collingwood, Mont-Tremblant, QC & Revelstoke, BC, this move further establishes Property Valet as one of the industry's largest, fastest growing and most trusted brands. Guest can book their accommodations directly on www.propertyvalet.ca for savings on the channel fee's larger OTA's have.

SOURCE Property Valet

Media Contact: Jenny Smith, Marketing Manager, Property Valet, [email protected]