Property Management Toronto (PMT) Announces Expansion into Five Major Ontario Cities, Bringing Full-Service Convenience to Landlords

TORONTO, Feb. 26, 2026 /CNW/ - Property Management Toronto (PMT) has announced its expansion into five rapidly growing Southwestern Ontario markets : Guelph, Kitchener, Waterloo, Cambridge and Brantford.

With its expansion into Southwestern Ontario, Property Management Toronto is evolving its branding to PMT as it extends service beyond the GTA. This growth responds to accelerating investor interest and heightened demand for professional, protection-focused property management in these areas.

Southwestern Ontario has experienced steady population growth, expanding employment sectors, and rising rental demand in recent years. Kitchener-Waterloo alone has recorded nearly 10 percent population growth in recent census cycles, driven by its universities and expanding technology sector. As more investors purchase in these high-growth communities while living outside the region, reliable on-the-ground management has become essential.

"We've seen firsthand how quickly these markets are growing," says Jerome LaPorte, Managing Partner and President of Real Estate Services at PMT . "With that growth comes both opportunity and risk. Our goal is to give landlords the structure, accountability and protection they need to invest confidently."

Through this expansion, PMT is introducing its complete investment-focused management model to these regions. A key differentiator is the company's Rental Guarantee Program , which covers rental payments in the event of tenant default and covers legal eviction costs. The program is designed to protect landlord cash flow in cases of non-payment.

"Our objective is to help landlords avoid the nightmare situations that can arise in today's rental environment," says LaPorte. "By combining structured management with rental protection, we provide real peace of mind."

PMT recognizes that parts of the condo market are facing headwinds, which is why the company is strategically focusing on purpose-built rental properties where long-term fundamentals remain stronger.

PMT operates on a transparent flat monthly fee model rather than a traditional percentage-based structure for its landlord services . Maintenance operations are coordinated through licensed technicians and established local partners to ensure accountability, responsiveness, and quality control.

In addition to tenant placement, rent collection, and regulatory compliance, the company provides access to licensed real estate professionals for acquisition and resale support, allowing investors to manage the full lifecycle of their portfolio through one integrated provider.

This expansion strengthens PMT's growing presence across Ontario and reinforces its commitment to delivering professional, protection-driven property management in high-growth markets.

Landlords and investors in Guelph, Kitchener-Waterloo, Cambridge and Brantford who want structured, protection-driven property management are encouraged to contact PMT to learn how its flat-fee model and Rental Guarantee Program can help protect and grow their investment.

About PMT: PMT is a full-service property management and real estate firm specializing in residential investment properties across Ontario. For more information, visit https://www.propertymanagementto.com .

