Propel to report Q1 2025 financial results

TORONTO, April 15, 2025 /CNW/ - Propel Holdings Inc. ("Propel") (TSX: PRL), the fintech facilitating access to credit for underserved consumers, announced today that it will be reporting financial results for the three months ending March 31, 2025, after market close on Tuesday, May 6, 2025. Propel will be hosting a conference call and webcast with a presentation by Clive Kinross, Chief Executive Officer, and Sheldon Saidakovsky, Chief Financial Officer before market open on Wednesday, May 7, 2025.

Conference details are as follows:

Date: Wednesday, May 7, 2025 Time: 8:30 a.m. EDT RapidConnect: Click here Toll-free North America: 1-888-699-1199 Local Toronto: 1-416-945-7677 Webcast: Click here Replay: 1-289-819-1450 or 1-888-660-6345 (PIN: 24899 #)

About Propel

Propel Holdings (TSX: PRL) the fintech building a new world of financial opportunity for consumers, partners, and investors. Propel's operating brands — Fora Credit, CreditFresh, MoneyKey and QuidMarket — and its Lending-as-a-Service product line facilitate access to credit for consumers underserved by traditional financial institutions. Through its AI-powered platform, Propel evaluates customers in a more comprehensive way than traditional credit scores can. The result is better products and an expanded credit market for consumers while creating sustainable, profitable growth for Propel. The revolutionary fintech platform has already helped consumers access over one million loans and lines of credit and over two billion dollars in credit. At Propel, we are here to change the way customers, partners and investors succeed together. Learn more at propelholdings.com

SOURCE Propel Holdings Inc.

For further information, please contact: Lindsay Finneran-Gingras, Vice President, Communications, [email protected]; Devon Ghelani, Vice President, Capital Markets and Investor Relations, [email protected]