Propel Reports Record Results for Q4 and Fiscal Year 2024

TORONTO, March 12, 2025 /CNW/ - Propel Holdings Inc. ("Propel" or the "Company") (TSX: PRL), the fintech facilitating access to credit for underserved consumers, today reported record financial results for the three months ended December 31, 2024 ("Q4 2024") and fiscal year ended December 31, 2024. All amounts are expressed in U.S. dollars unless otherwise stated.

Financial and Operational Highlights for Q4 2024 and Fiscal Year 2024 (Shown in U.S. Dollars)

Comparable metrics relative to Q4 2023 and fiscal year 2023, respectively

Revenue : increased by 35% to $129.3 million in Q4 2024, and increased by 42% to $449.7 million for fiscal 2024, representing record performance for both periods

increased by 35% to in Q4 2024, and increased by 42% to for fiscal 2024, representing record performance for both periods Adjusted EBITDA 1 : increased by 48% to $31.9 million in Q4 2024, and increased by 60% to $121.3 million for fiscal 2024, representing record performance for both periods

increased by 48% to in Q4 2024, and increased by 60% to for fiscal 2024, representing record performance for both periods Net Income 2 : increased by 37% to $11.6 million (or $12.1 million when excluding one-time transaction costs related to the acquisition of QuidMarket) in Q4 2024, and increased by 67% to $46.4 million (or $48.7 million when excluding one-time transaction costs related to the acquisition of QuidMarket) for fiscal 2024, representing record performance for a twelve-month period

increased by 37% to (or when excluding one-time transaction costs related to the acquisition of QuidMarket) in Q4 2024, and increased by 67% to (or when excluding one-time transaction costs related to the acquisition of QuidMarket) for fiscal 2024, representing record performance for a twelve-month period Adjusted Net Income 1 : increased by 67% to $16.9 million in Q4 2024, and increased by 75% to $62.3 million for fiscal 2024, representing record performance for both periods

increased by 67% to in Q4 2024, and increased by 75% to for fiscal 2024, representing record performance for both periods Diluted EPS 2,3 : increased by 25% to $0.29 (C$0.40) (or $0.30 (C$0.42) when excluding one-time transaction costs related to the acquisition of QuidMarket) in Q4 2024, and increased by 62% to $1.22 (C$1.67) (or $1.28 (C$1.76) when excluding one-time transaction costs related to the acquisition of QuidMarket) for fiscal 2024, representing record performance for a twelve-month period

increased by 25% to (or when excluding one-time transaction costs related to the acquisition of QuidMarket) in Q4 2024, and increased by 62% to (or when excluding one-time transaction costs related to the acquisition of QuidMarket) for fiscal 2024, representing record performance for a twelve-month period Adjusted Diluted EPS 1,3 : increased by 52% to $0.42 (C$0.59) in Q4 2024, and increased by 69% to $1.64 (C$2.25) for fiscal 2024, representing record performance for a twelve-month period

increased by 52% to in Q4 2024, and increased by 69% to for fiscal 2024, representing record performance for a twelve-month period Return on Equity 2,4 : decreased on an annualized basis to 27% (or 29% when excluding one-time transaction costs related to the acquisition of QuidMarket) in Q4 2024 compared to 35% in Q4 2023, and increased to 36% (or 38% when excluding one-time transaction costs related to the acquisition of QuidMarket) for fiscal 2024 compared to 30% for fiscal 2023

decreased on an annualized basis to 27% (or 29% when excluding one-time transaction costs related to the acquisition of QuidMarket) in Q4 2024 compared to 35% in Q4 2023, and increased to 36% (or 38% when excluding one-time transaction costs related to the acquisition of QuidMarket) for fiscal 2024 compared to 30% for fiscal 2023 Adjusted Return on Equity 1 : decreased on an annualized basis to 40% in Q4 2024 compared to 41% in Q4 2023, and increased to 48% for fiscal 2024 compared to 39% for fiscal 2023

decreased on an annualized basis to 40% in Q4 2024 compared to 41% in Q4 2023, and increased to 48% for fiscal 2024 compared to 39% for fiscal 2023 Loans and Advances Receivable : increased by 45% in Q4 2024 to $375.2 million , a record ending balance

increased by 45% in Q4 2024 to , a record ending balance Ending Combined Loan and Advance Balances ("CLAB") 1 : increased by 42% in Q4 2024 to $480.6 million , a record ending balance

increased by 42% in Q4 2024 to , a record ending balance Dividend: paid a Q4 2024 dividend of C$0.15 per common share on December 4, 2024 , representing a 7% increase to our Q3 2024 dividend

Management Commentary

"We delivered another quarter and year of significant growth on both the top and bottom line and another quarter and year of record results, including Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA1, Adjusted Net Income1, Total Originations Funded1 and ending CLAB1.

In 2024, we served a record number of new and returning customers, leading to record Total Originations Funded1 of $586 million, an increase of 42% over the previous year. This resulted in our Ending CLAB1 growing year-over-year by 42% to a record of $481 million. We achieved this record growth while delivering the strongest credit performance in a Q4 period since Q4 2020, a result of our AI-powered technology platform.

As we look ahead, we are focused on the continued growth and expansion of our business in the US and Canada, the integration and growth of our recently acquired UK business QuidMarket, and expanding and optimizing our products and building new partnerships to serve more consumers across the credit spectrum. We have the technology, people, infrastructure and expertise to deliver on our growth strategy and to realize our vision of becoming a global leader. With more than 90 million underserved consumers across the US, the UK and Canada, tremendous market growth opportunities remain ahead of us. We are just getting started," said Clive Kinross, Chief Executive Officer.

Discussion of Financial Results and Business Strategy

Strong seasonal consumer demand led to record quarterly Total Originations Funded 1 , Ending CLAB 1 and Revenue While continuing to maintain a prudent underwriting posture, we and our Bank Partners facilitated record originations driven by high consumer demand from new and existing customers, both representing records for the quarter Total Originations Funded 1 increased by 45% to a quarterly record of $176 million in Q4 2024 vs. Q4 2023, resulting in Ending CLAB 1 growing year-over-year by 42% to a record of $481 million Annualized Revenue Yield 1 decreased to 113% in Q4 2024 from 121% in Q4 2023. The decrease was driven by several factors including: i) the record originations from existing and returning customers; ii) the continued aging of the loan portfolio including the graduation of customers to lower cost of credit; iii) the ongoing expansion of Fora; and iv) an accounting estimates change in Q4 2023 which impacted the Annualized Revenue Yield 1 upwards The record Ending CLAB 1 drove the 35% growth and record revenue in Q4 2024 of $129 million

, Ending CLAB and Revenue Propel's AI-powered technology continued to deliver strong credit performance We and our Bank Partners were able to capitalize on strong seasonal consumer demand from both new and existing customers, while continuing to drive strong credit performance Provision for loan losses and other liabilities as a percentage of revenue decreased to 51% in Q4 2024 from 54% in Q4 2023 The provision for loan losses and other liabilities as a percentage of revenue in Q4 2024 represented the lowest percentage in a Q4 period since 2020, a period impacted by government support related to COVID-19

Overall growth, lower relative provisions, and effective cost management contributed to the year-over-year increase in Net income and Adjusted Net Income 1 Net income was $11.6 million in Q4 2024, a 37% increase over Q4 2023, and Adjusted Net Income 1 was $16.9 million in Q4 2024, a 67% increase over Q4 2023 Net income margin remained the same at 9% in Q4 2024 from 9% in Q4 2023 and Adjusted Net Income Margin 1 increased to 13% in Q4 2024 from 11% in Q4 2023. The margin expansion for Adjusted Net Income 1 was driven by lower provision expense, operating leverage and effective cost management Net income in Q4 2024 was adversely impacted by one-time transaction expenses of $0.7 million (pre-tax) associated with the acquisition of QuidMarket 2 . By excluding these one-time transaction expenses, Propel's net income and net income margin for Q4 2024 would have been $12.1 million and 9%, respectively In addition, the net income in Q4 2024 was impacted by a meaningful unrealized loss from changes in foreign exchange rates and the amortization of intangible assets related to the acquisition of QuidMarket. Combined, these represent $1.2 million (pre-tax) of additional expenses that are added back to Adjusted Net Income 1

QuidMarket performance was strong and in line with expectations, with the integration laying the foundation for growth With 20 million underserved consumers in the UK and limited credit supply, QuidMarket was able to deliver strong revenue and earnings (before acquisition-related expenses) following the acquisition close on November 15, 2024 Integration is on schedule and management is committed to accelerating QuidMarket's growth and building it into a leader in the UK market

Additional growth initiatives experienced strong year-over-year performance as they continue to scale Lending as a Service (LaaS) program continued to grow and expand with strong consumer demand and performance Onboarding of additional purchasers and the upsizing of commitments from existing purchasers underway, with more commitments to be secured over the coming quarters In Canada , Fora achieved record revenue in Q4 2024, with the KOHO partnership becoming operational While Fora currently represents a small but growing percentage of the Company's overall revenue, Propel is confident in becoming a leading digital fintech business in Canada

Solid consolidated financial position and continued earnings growth supports the continued expansion of existing programs, growth initiatives and increased dividend The Company ended Q4 2024 with approximately $95 million of undrawn credit capacity on its various credit facilities with a Debt-to-Equity 4 ratio of 1.3x The Company's balance sheet was bolstered following the October 2024 C$115 million bought deal equity offering used to finance the acquisition of QuidMarket Strong operating results and financial position supported the decision to increase our quarterly dividend by 10% to C$0.165 per common share in Q1 2025



2025 Operating and Financial Targets

Propel finished fiscal year 2024 with record results across multiple operating and financial metrics and with a strong financial position to support its growth. Furthermore, Propel achieved and in some cases surpassed its 2024 operating and financial targets including exceeding its Ending CLAB year over year growth and reaching the upper ends of its targeted revenue and Adjusted Net Income1 ranges.

The 2025 targets below are supported by our strategy which includes: i) scaling of our existing businesses in the US and Canada; ii) growing QuidMarket in the UK; and iii) optimizing and expanding our products and partnerships to serve more consumers across the credit spectrum.

Furthermore, the Company expects to achieve continued margin expansion in fiscal year 2025 driven by: i) the operating leverage inherent in the business and further driven by our technology infrastructure; ii) the overall growth and increasing scale of the loan portfolio; and iii) the increased contribution from QuidMarket and the ongoing expansion of Propel's LaaS partnerships.

There are a number of new business and corporate development initiatives, including the broadening of our addressable market through new products, partnerships, programs and geographies, that form part of the Company's growth strategy and are not included in the operating and financial targets below.

Operating and Financial Targets (US$) 2024 Target 2024A Result 2025 Target Ending Combined Loan and Advance Balances1 year over year growth 25% - 35% 42 % 25% - 35% Revenue $410 - $450 million $449.7 million $590 - $650 million Adjusted EBITDA Margin1 24% - 29% 27 % 26% - 30% Net Income Margin 9.5% - 12.5% 10 % 10.5% - 14.5% Adjusted Net Income Margin1 11.75% - 14.75% 14 % 13.25% - 16.25% Return on Equity4 30%+ 36 % 27%+ Adjusted Return on Equity1 40%+ 48 % 34%+

The operating and financial 2025 targets are based on management's current strategies and expectations and may be considered forward-looking information under applicable securities laws. Such targets are based on estimates and assumptions made by management regarding, among other things, the following:

the regulatory landscape applicable to the Company's operations;

the continued expansion of the Company's Bank Program relationships;

the availability and cost of debt capital for the Company;

the maintenance and expansion of the Company's marketing partnerships; and

the macroeconomic environment in fiscal 2025 and its impact on the Company, including any potential impact from tariffs on our consumer segment.

For a more detailed discussion on achieving the 2024 operating and financial targets, the 2025 operating and financial targets and the assumptions underpinning such targets, please refer to the Company's accompanying December 31, 2024 MD&A, which is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. The above operating and financial targets are based on growth in the Company's existing business lines, existing Bank Programs and the recent acquisition of QuidMarket.

Management currently believes that the achievement of the 2025 operating and financial targets described above can be reasonably estimated and are based on underlying assumptions that management believes are reasonable in the circumstances, given the time period for such targets. However, there can be no assurance that Propel will be able to meet such operating and financial targets.

Notes:

(1) See "Non-IFRS Financial Measures and Industry Metrics" and "Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Financial Measures" below. See also "Key Components of Results of Operations" in the accompanying Q4 2024 MD&A for further details concerning the non-IFRS financial measures and industry metrics used in this press release including definitions and reconciliations to the relevant reported IFRS measure.



(2) See "Business combinations" in the Company's Q4 2024 Financial Statements for further information on the acquisition of QuidMarket and associated one-time transaction costs.



(3) Results converted from USD to CAD assuming an exchange rate of USD/CAD $1.3982 and USD/CAD $1.3698 for the three-month and twelve-month periods ending December 31, 2024, respectively.



(4) See "Supplemental Financial Measures" in the accompanying Q4 2024 MD&A for further details concerning certain financial metrics used in this press release including definitions.

About Propel

Propel Holdings (TSX: PRL) the fintech building a new world of financial opportunity for consumers, partners, and investors. Propel's operating brands — Fora Credit, CreditFresh, MoneyKey and QuidMarket — and its Lending-as-a-Service product line facilitate access to credit for consumers underserved by traditional financial institutions. Through its AI-powered platform, Propel evaluates customers in a more comprehensive way than traditional credit scores can. The result is better products and an expanded credit market for consumers while creating sustainable, profitable growth for Propel. The revolutionary fintech platform has already helped consumers access over one million loans and lines of credit and over two billion dollars in credit. At Propel, we are here to change the way customers, partners and investors succeed together. Learn more at propelholdings.com

Non-IFRS Financial Measures and Industry Metrics

This press release makes reference to certain non-IFRS financial measures and industry metrics. These measures are not recognized measures under IFRS and do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Rather, these measures are provided as additional information to complement those IFRS measures by providing further understanding of our results of operations from management's perspective. Accordingly, these measures should not be considered in isolation nor as a substitute for analysis of our financial information reported under IFRS. Such measures include "Adjusted Diluted EPS", "Adjusted EBITDA", "Adjusted Net Income", "Adjusted Net Income Margin", "Adjusted Return on Equity", "EBITDA", "Ending CLAB", and "Total Originations Funded". This press release also includes references to industry metrics such as "Annualized Revenue Yield", "Return on Equity" and "Total Originations Funded" which are supplementary measures under applicable securities laws.

These non-IFRS financial measures and industry metrics are used to provide investors with supplemental measures of our operating performance and thus highlight trends in our core business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on IFRS measures. We believe that securities analysts, investors and other interested parties frequently use non-IFRS financial measures and industry metrics in the evaluation of issuers. The Company's management also uses non-IFRS financial measures and industry metrics in order to facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period, to prepare annual operating budgets and forecasts, and to determine components of management and executive compensation. The key performance indicators used by the Company may be calculated in a manner different than similar key performance indicators used by other similar companies.

Definitions and reconciliations of non-IFRS financial measures to the relevant reported measures can be found in our accompanying MD&A available on SEDAR+. Such reconciliations can also be found in this press release under the heading "Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Financial Measures" below.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements made in this press release may constitute forward-looking information under applicable securities laws. These statements may relate to our 2025 Operating and Financial Targets; our continued growth and expansion of our business in the US and Canada, the integration and growth of our recently acquired UK business QuidMarket, and expanding and optimizing our products and building new partnerships to serve more consumers across the credit spectrum; the tremendous market growth opportunities ahead of us in the US, UK and Canada; future LaaS commitment to be secured over the coming quarters; our strategy to i) scale our existing businesses in the US and Canada; ii) grow QuidMarket in the UK; and iii) optimize and expand our products and partnerships to serve more consumers across the credit spectrum; our anticipated achievement of continued margin expansion in fiscal year 2025; the anticipated broadening of our addressable market through new products, partnerships, programs and geographies; and our ability to create sustainable, profitable growth. As the context requires, this may include certain targets as disclosed in the prospectus for our initial public offering, which are based on the factors and assumptions, and subject to the risks, as set out therein and herein. Often but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "believe", "estimate", "plan", "could", "should", "would", "outlook", "forecast", "anticipate", "foresee", "continue" or the negative of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology.

Many factors could cause our actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements or future events or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, the factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's annual information form dated March 12, 2025 for the year ended December 31, 2024 (the "AIF"). A copy of the AIF and the Company's other publicly filed documents can be accessed under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca .

The Company cautions that the list of risk factors and uncertainties described in the AIF is not exhaustive and other factors could also adversely affect its results. Readers are urged to consider the risks, uncertainties and assumptions carefully in evaluating the forward-looking information and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such information. The forward-looking information contained in this press release represents our expectations as of the date of this press release (or as the date they are otherwise stated to be made), and are subject to change after such date. However, we disclaim any intention or obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable securities laws.

Selected Financial Information



Three months ended December 31, Year ended December 31,

2024 2023 2024 2023 (US$ other than percentages)







Revenue 129,307,037 96,010,640 449,730,785 316,488,175 Provision for loan losses and other liabilities 65,582,578 51,377,131 222,495,877 161,907,632









Operating expenses







Acquisition and data 17,136,996 11,634,932 55,432,915 38,556,852 Salaries, wages and benefits 11,501,710 8,865,125 39,454,703 31,512,542 General and administrative 3,961,838 2,403,984 13,882,149 8,652,894 Processing and technology 4,956,630 3,150,278 16,662,701 11,048,876 Total operating expenses 37,557,174 26,054,319 125,432,468 89,771,164









Operating income 26,167,285 18,579,190 101,802,440 64,809,379









Other (income) expenses







Interest and fees on credit facilities 8,514,528 6,462,539 31,585,290 22,473,216 Interest expense on lease liabilities 65,828 78,247 265,482 330,732 Amortization of internally developed software, customer relationships and brand 1,485,071 894,459 4,524,170 3,330,462 Depreciation of property and equipment 50,985 51,559 197,899 197,259 Amortization of right-of-use assets 196,787 188,333 758,476 703,497 Foreign exchange (gain) loss 275,067 98,143 457,554 383,639 Unrealized (gain) loss on derivative financial instruments 896,192 (809,761) 1,403,607 (592,947) Total other (income) expenses 11,484,458 6,963,519 39,192,478 26,825,858









Income before income tax 14,682,827 11,615,671 62,609,962 37,983,521









Income tax expense (recovery)







Current 5,206,917 7,709,771 25,356,459 18,128,656 Deferred (2,133,268) (4,577,996) (9,122,364) (7,921,268) Net income for the period 11,609,178 8,483,896 46,375,867 27,776,133









Earnings per share ($USD):







Basic 0.31 0.25 1.32 0.81 Diluted 0.29 0.23 1.22 0.76









Earnings per share ($CAD)(1):







Basic 0.43 0.34 1.81 1.09 Diluted 0.40 0.31 1.67 1.02









Return on equity(2) 27 % 35 % 36 % 30 %









Dividends:







Dividends 4,132,444 2,664,212 13,985,253 10,134,015 Dividend per share 0.111 0.078 0.398 0.295

Notes: (1) Results converted from USD to CAD assuming an exchange rate of USD/CAD $1.3982 and USD/CAD $1.3698 for the three-month and twelve-month periods ending December 31, 2024, respectively, and assuming an exchange rate of USD/CAD $1.3624 and USD/CAD $1.3498 for the three-month and twelve-month periods ending December 31, 2023, respectively. (2) See "Supplemental Financial Measures" in the accompanying Q4 2024 MD&A for further details concerning certain financial metrics used in this press release including definitions.

Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Financial Measures

The following table provides a reconciliation of Propel's net income to EBITDA1 and Adjusted EBITDA1:



Three months ended December 31, Year ended December 31,

2024 2023 2024 2023 (US$ other than percentages)







Net Income 11,609,178 8,483,896 46,375,867 27,776,133 Interest and fees on credit facilities 8,514,528 6,462,539 31,585,290 22,473,216 Interest expense on lease liabilities 65,828 78,247 265,482 330,732 Amortization of internally developed software, customer relationships and brand 1,485,071 894,459 4,524,170 3,330,462 Depreciation of property and equipment 50,985 51,559 197,899 197,259 Amortization of right-of-use assets 196,787 188,333 758,476 703,497 Income Tax Expense (Recovery) 3,073,649 3,131,775 16,234,095 10,207,388 EBITDA(1) 24,996,026 19,290,808 99,941,279 65,018,687 EBITDA(1) Margin 19 % 20 % 22 % 21 % Transaction costs 701,808 — 3,221,649 — Unrealized loss (gain) on derivative financial instruments 896,192 (809,761) 1,403,607 (592,947) Provision for credit losses on current status accounts(2) 4,481,049 4,395,134 11,993,619 9,857,071 Provisions for CSO Guarantee liabilities and Bank Service Program liabilities 851,509 (1,289,553) 4,783,304 1,430,044 Adjusted EBITDA (1) 31,926,584 21,586,628 121,343,458 75,712,855 Adjusted EBITDA(1) Margin 25 % 22 % 27 % 24 %

Notes: (1) See "Non-IFRS Financial Measures and Industry Metrics". (2) Provision included for (i) loan losses on good standing current principal (Stage 1 — Performing) balances (see "Material Accounting Policies and Estimates — Loans and advances receivable" in the accompanying Q4 2024 MD&A).

The following table provides a reconciliation of Propel's Net Income to Adjusted Net Income1, Adjusted Return on Equity1 and Adjusted Net Income margin1:



Three months ended December 31, Year ended December 31,

2024 2023 2024 2023 (US$ other than percentages)







Net Income 11,609,178 8,483,896 46,375,867 27,776,133 Transaction costs net of taxes(2) 515,829 — 2,367,912 — Unrealized loss (gain) on derivative financial instruments(2) 658,701 (595,174) 1,031,651 (435,816) Amortization of internally developed software, customer relationships and brand(2) 240,525 — 240,525 — Provision for credit losses on current status accounts net of taxes(2) 3,293,571 3,230,423 8,815,310 7,244,947 Provisions for CSO Guarantee liabilities and Bank Service Program liabilities net of taxes(2) 625,859 (947,821) 3,515,728 1,051,082 Adjusted Net Income(1) 16,943,663 10,171,324 62,346,993 35,636,346 Multiplied by number of periods in year x4 x4 x1 x1 Divided by average shareholders' equity for the period 169,109,776 98,261,336 129,028,416 91,128,575 Adjusted Return on Equity(1) 40 % 41 % 48 % 39 % Adjusted Net Income Margin(1) 13 % 11 % 14 % 11 %

Notes: (1) See "Non-IFRS Financial Measures and Industry Metrics". (2) Each item is adjusted for after-tax impact, at an effective tax rate of 26.5% for the three and twelve-months ended December 31, 2024 and comparative 2023 periods.

The following table provides a reconciliation of Propel's Ending CLAB1 to loans and advances receivable:



As at December 31, (US$ other than percentages) 2024 2023 Ending Combined Loan and Advance balances1 480,602,408 337,282,804 Less: Loan and Advance balances owned by third party lenders pursuant to CSO program (5,892,783) (3,779,004) Less: Loan and Advance balances owned by a NBFI pursuant to the MoneyKey Bank Service program (56,360,814) (36,736,938) Loan and Advance owned by the Company 418,348,811 296,766,862 Less: Allowance for Credit Losses (111,227,713) (79,093,294) Add: Fees and interest receivable 52,592,513 36,063,899 Add: Acquisition transaction costs 15,451,381 5,575,769 Loans and advances receivable 375,164,992 259,313,236

Note: (1) See "Non-IFRS Financial Measures and Industry Metrics".

