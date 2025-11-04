Propel Reports Record Quarterly Results and Announces Dividend Increase

TORONTO, Nov. 4, 2025 /CNW/ - Propel Holdings Inc. ("Propel" or the "Company") (TSX: PRL), the fintech facilitating access to credit for underserved consumers, today reported record financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2025 ("Q3 2025"). Propel also announced that its Board of Directors has approved a further increase to its dividend from C$0.78 to C$0.84 per share on an annualized basis, effective Q4 2025. This represents an increase of 8% and the Company's ninth consecutive dividend increase. All amounts are expressed in U.S. dollars unless otherwise stated.

Financial and Operational Highlights for Q3 2025 (Shown in U.S. Dollars unless otherwise stated)

Comparable metrics relative to Q3 2024 and year-to-date Q3 2024, respectively

Revenue : increased by 30% to $152.1 million in Q3 2025, and increased by 35% to $434.0 million for year-to-date 2025, representing record performance for both periods

increased by 30% to $152.1 million in Q3 2025, and increased by 35% to $434.0 million for year-to-date 2025, representing record performance for both periods Adjusted EBITDA 1,4 : increased by 12% to $32.3 million in Q3 2025, and increased by 22% to $108.7 million for year-to-date 2025, representing record performance for a nine-month period ending Q3

increased by 12% to $32.3 million in Q3 2025, and increased by 22% to $108.7 million for year-to-date 2025, representing record performance for a nine-month period ending Q3 Net Income: increased by 43% to $15.0 million in Q3 2025, and increased by 54% to $53.6 million for year-to-date 2025, representing record performance for a nine-month period ending Q3

increased by 43% to $15.0 million in Q3 2025, and increased by 54% to $53.6 million for year-to-date 2025, representing record performance for a nine-month period ending Q3 Adjusted Net Income 1,4 : increased by 16% to $16.2 million in Q3 2025, and increased by 29% to $58.7 million for year-to-date 2025, representing record performance for a nine-month period ending Q3

increased by 16% to $16.2 million in Q3 2025, and increased by 29% to $58.7 million for year-to-date 2025, representing record performance for a nine-month period ending Q3 Diluted EPS 2 : increased by 26% to $0.36 (C$0.49) in Q3 2025, and increased by 36% to $1.27 (C$1.77) for year-to-date 2025, representing record performance for a nine-month period ending Q3

increased by 26% to $0.36 (C$0.49) in Q3 2025, and increased by 36% to $1.27 (C$1.77) for year-to-date 2025, representing record performance for a nine-month period ending Q3 Adjusted Diluted EPS 1,2,4 : increased by 2% to $0.38 (C$0.53) in Q3 2025, and increased by 14% to $1.39 (C$1.95) for year-to-date 2025, representing record performance for a nine-month period ending Q3

increased by 2% to $0.38 (C$0.53) in Q3 2025, and increased by 14% to $1.39 (C$1.95) for year-to-date 2025, representing record performance for a nine-month period ending Q3 Return on Equity 3 : achieved 24% in Q3 2025 on an annualized basis compared to 34% in Q3 2024, and achieved 30% for year-to-date 2025 compared to 40% for year-to-date 2024

achieved 24% in Q3 2025 on an annualized basis compared to 34% in Q3 2024, and achieved 30% for year-to-date 2025 compared to 40% for year-to-date 2024 Adjusted Return on Equity 1,4 : achieved 25% in Q3 2025 on an annualized basis compared to 45% in Q3 2024, and achieved 33% for year-to-date 2025 compared to 52% for year-to-date 2024

achieved 25% in Q3 2025 on an annualized basis compared to 45% in Q3 2024, and achieved 33% for year-to-date 2025 compared to 52% for year-to-date 2024 Loans and Advances Receivable : increased by 31% in Q3 2025 to $434.8 million, a record ending balance

increased by 31% in Q3 2025 to $434.8 million, a record ending balance Ending Combined Loan and Advance Balances ("CLAB") 1 : increased by 29% in Q3 2025 to $557.7 million, a record ending balance

increased by 29% in Q3 2025 to $557.7 million, a record ending balance Dividend: paid a Q3 2025 dividend of C$0.195 per common share on September 4, 2025, representing an 8% increase to our Q2 2025 dividend

Management Commentary

"Building on a record first half, we are proud to deliver another strong quarter, achieving record quarterly revenue, Total Originations Funded1 and Ending CLAB1.

Amid a dynamic macroeconomic environment, Propel and its Bank Partners maintained disciplined underwriting and stable credit performance. With more than fourteen years of experience serving the non-prime consumer, Propel's AI-powered technology, data and expertise enable us to adapt quickly and perform through all credit cycles. This discipline drove another quarter of profitable growth, while achieving credit results similar to the third quarter of 2024, underscoring the stability of our portfolio and the strength of our underwriting discipline and approach to risk.

Now, well into our highest-demand quarter, we are maintaining a deliberate and disciplined approach amid the current economic environment to continue driving profitable growth. Looking ahead, our business development pipeline is robust, and the investments we have made in infrastructure, technology, new products and partnerships position us well for 2026 and beyond. We remain determined to becoming the global leader in providing credit to underserved consumers. The best is yet to come," said Clive Kinross, Chief Executive Officer.

Discussion of Financial Results and Business Strategy

Continued strong consumer demand drove record quarterly Total Originations Funded 1 , Ending CLAB 1 and revenue Together with our Bank Partners, we achieved record Total Originations Funded 1 even while maintaining a tightened underwriting posture. Despite a strategic emphasis on returning and existing customers, representing 56% of Total Originations Funded 1 in Q3 2025, we and our Bank Partners also achieved record quarterly new customer originations Total Originations Funded 1 increased by 37% year-over-year to a quarterly record of $205.3 million in Q3 2025, driving Ending CLAB 1 to a record of $557.7 million, up 29% from Q3 2024 The Annualized Revenue Yield 1 decreased to 113% in Q3 2025 from 114% in Q3 2024. The modest decline was primarily due to: i) a larger proportion of originations from return and existing customers; ii) a higher allocation of originations within our US portfolios towards consumers with higher credit quality attributes and associated lower cost of credit; and iii) the continued aging of the loan portfolio including the graduation of customers to lower cost of credit The record Ending CLAB 1 drove the 30% growth and record revenue in Q3 2025 of $152.1 million

, Ending CLAB and revenue Propel delivered stable seasonal credit performance (representing a 52% provision for loan losses and other liabilities as a percentage of revenue) consistent with Q3 2024 Within Propel's North American operations, we and our Bank Partners maintained a disciplined underwriting posture and made further credit model adjustments to achieve targeted credit performance during the quarter We observed inflationary pressures among lower-income consumers, which modestly constrained household budgets and reinforced our focus on prudent underwriting and portfolio quality The Lending as a Service (LaaS) program delivered record revenue in Q3 2025 Propel increased commitments from existing purchasers, while continuing to onboard and engage with additional purchasers Two additional US states were added to the LaaS program in late Q3 2025 allowing us to facilitate access to credit to even more underserved consumers, positioning the program for higher origination volumes and revenue growth going forward

Performance in the UK market accelerated in Q3 2025 and remains on track to exceed expectations for the full year QuidMarket delivered record quarterly revenue and maintained strong credit performance, supported by a stable operating environment, continued consumer resiliency and ongoing execution of our growth strategy Revenue growth is tracking above 50% year-over-year, ahead of expectations and reflecting the strength of the integration, disciplined underwriting, and expanding distribution channels The business is well-positioned to sustain this momentum into 2026 and beyond, as Propel introduces new products and further leverages its proprietary risk, technology and data analytics platform

Net income and Adjusted Net Income 1 both increased year-over-year, supported overall growth and the continued strength of the Company's core operations Net income was $15.0 million in Q3 2025, a 43% increase over Q3 2024, and Adjusted Net Income 1,4 was $16.2 million in Q3 2025, a 16% increase over Q3 2024 Net income margin increased to 10% in Q3 2025 from 9% in Q3 2024, while Adjusted Net Income Margin 1,4 decreased to 11% in Q3 2025 from 12% in Q3 2024

both increased year-over-year, supported overall growth and the continued strength of the Company's core operations Strong consolidated financial position and continued earnings growth supports the continued expansion of existing programs, growth initiatives and an increase to our dividend The Company ended Q3 2025 with approximately $125 million of undrawn credit capacity on its various credit facilities with a Debt-to-Equity 3 ratio of 1.2x The Debt-to-Equity 3 ratio has decreased from 1.3x at the end of Q4 2024, even with the 29% growth in Ending CLAB 1 for the three month period ending September 30, 2025 Strong operating results and financial position supported the decision to increase our quarterly dividend by 8% to C$0.21 per common share in Q4 2025



Update on Fiscal Year 2025 Operating and Financial Targets

The macroeconomic environment remains dynamic in our largest market, the US. Persistent inflationary pressures in essential spending categories, moderating wage growth among lower-income consumers, recent trade tariffs, and the temporary effects of the recent federal government shutdown have contributed to a more cautious operating posture. Against this backdrop, Propel and its Bank Partners are taking a deliberate measured approach in the current environment, maintaining discipline in underwriting and portfolio management while focusing on credit quality and profitable growth. Given the uncertainty in the current macroeconomic environment, and in line with the Company's commitment to delivering value through profitable growth, a cautious stance toward risk, and resultantly, growth, is critical for long-term success. Management has already begun to see the early benefits from these actions and believes they will support continued stability in credit performance heading into 2026.

Despite the dynamic macroeconomic environment, Propel continues to expect to be in line with the financial targets for revenue, net income margin and return on equity3 provided earlier this year in its initial operating and financial outlook for fiscal year 2025. However, in light of its prudent operating posture and focus on sustainable, profitable growth, the Company is making moderate adjustments to its other fiscal year 2025 operating and financial targets as follows: Ending CLAB1 growth rate of 18% to 22%, Adjusted EBITDA Margin1 of 23% to 25%, Adjusted Net Income Margin1 of 11.75% to 12.5%, and Adjusted ROE1 of 29%+.

Notwithstanding this update, the Company believes that its fundamentals remain strong. Credit performance remains within target ranges albeit at lower seasonally-adjusted originations, consumer demand remains resilient, and Propel is well-positioned heading into 2026 with a stronger portfolio, enhanced operating leverage and significant long-term growth potential.

Notes:



(1) See "Non-IFRS Financial Measures and Industry Metrics" and "Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Financial Measures" below. See also "Key Components of Results of Operations" in the accompanying Q3 2025 MD&A for further details concerning the non-IFRS financial measures and industry metrics used in this press release including definitions and reconciliations to the relevant reported IFRS measure.



(2) Results converted from USD to CAD assuming an exchange rate of USD/CAD $1.3773 and USD/CAD $1.3988 for the three-month and nine-month periods ending September 30, 2025.



(3) See "Supplemental Financial Measures" in the accompanying Q3 2025 MD&A for further details concerning certain financial metrics used in this press release including definitions.



(4) Comparative figures have been updated to conform with current presentation.

Dividend Increase

Propel also announced today that its board of directors has approved a further increase to its dividend from C$0.78 per common share to C$0.84 per common share on an annualized basis. This represents an increase of 8% and the Company's ninth consecutive dividend increase. The board declared a dividend of C$0.21 per common share, payable on December 4, 2025 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on November 14, 2025. The Company has designated this dividend as an eligible dividend within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada).

Conference Call Details

The Company will be hosting a conference call and webcast tomorrow morning with a presentation by Clive Kinross, Chief Executive Officer, and Sheldon Saidakovsky, Chief Financial Officer.

Conference call details are as follows:

Date: Wednesday, November 5, 2025 Time: 8:30 a.m. EST Toll-free North America: 1-888-699-1199 Local Toronto: 1-416-945-7677 Rapid Connect: Click here Webcast: Click here Replay: 1-888-660-6345 or 1-289-819-1450 (PIN: 00447#)

About Propel

Propel Holdings (TSX: PRL) the fintech building a new world of financial opportunity for consumers, partners, and investors. Propel's operating brands -- Fora Credit, CreditFresh, MoneyKey and QuidMarket -- and its Lending-as-a-Service product line facilitate access to credit for consumers underserved by traditional financial institutions. Through its AI-powered platform, Propel evaluates customers in a more comprehensive way than traditional credit scores can. The result is better products and an expanded credit market for consumers while creating sustainable, profitable growth for Propel. The revolutionary fintech platform has already helped consumers access over one million loans and lines of credit and over two billion dollars in credit. At Propel, we are here to change the way customers, partners and investors succeed together. Learn more at propelholdings.com

Non-IFRS Financial Measures and Industry Metrics

This press release makes reference to certain non-IFRS financial measures and industry metrics. These measures are not recognized measures under IFRS and do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Rather, these measures are provided as additional information to complement those IFRS measures by providing further understanding of our results of operations from management's perspective. Accordingly, these measures should not be considered in isolation nor as a substitute for analysis of our financial information reported under IFRS. Such measures include "Adjusted Diluted EPS", "Adjusted EBITDA", "Adjusted EBITDA Margin", "Adjusted Net Income", "Adjusted Net Income Margin", "Adjusted Return on Equity", "EBITDA", "EBITDA Margin", "Ending CLAB", and "Total Originations Funded". This press release also includes references to industry metrics such as "Annualized Revenue Yield", "Return on Equity" and "Total Originations Funded" which are supplementary measures under applicable securities laws.

These non-IFRS financial measures and industry metrics are used to provide investors with supplemental measures of our operating performance and thus highlight trends in our core business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on IFRS measures. We believe that securities analysts, investors and other interested parties frequently use non-IFRS financial measures and industry metrics in the evaluation of issuers. The Company's management also uses non-IFRS financial measures and industry metrics in order to facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period, to prepare annual operating budgets and forecasts, and to determine components of management and executive compensation. The key performance indicators used by the Company may be calculated in a manner different than similar key performance indicators used by other similar companies.

Definitions and reconciliations of non-IFRS financial measures to the relevant reported measures can be found in our accompanying MD&A available on SEDAR+. Such reconciliations can also be found in this press release under the heading "Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Financial Measures" below.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements made in this press release may constitute forward-looking information under applicable securities laws. These statements may relate to our updated fiscal year 2025 operating and financial targets, our dividend scheduled for December 4, 2025, our ability to deliver strong results in the second half of 2025, our business development pipeline and our ability to expand our products, enter new markets, and enhance our partnerships, the strong demand from consumers we expect to see throughout 2025, our ability to introduce the Propel brand to a growing number of consumers and grow our business, our ability to accelerate QuidMarket's growth even faster than originally expected in the second half of 2025 and into 2026. Often but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "believe", "estimate", "plan", "could", "should", "would", "outlook", "forecast", "anticipate", "foresee", "continue" or the negative of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology.

The updated fiscal year 2025 operating and financial targets provided above are based on management's current strategies and expectations and may be considered forward-looking information under applicable securities laws. Such targets are based on estimates and assumptions made by management regarding, among other things, the following: the regulatory landscape applicable to the Company's operations; the continued expansion of the Company's Bank Program relationships; the availability and cost of debt capital for the Company; the maintenance and expansion of the Company's marketing partnerships; and the macroeconomic environment in fiscal 2025 and its impact on the Company, including any potential impact from tariffs on our consumer segment.

Many factors could cause our actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements or future events or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, the factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's annual information form dated March 12, 2025 for the year ended December 31, 2024 (the "AIF"). A copy of the AIF and the Company's other publicly filed documents can be accessed under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

The Company cautions that the list of risk factors and uncertainties described in the AIF is not exhaustive and other factors could also adversely affect its results. Readers are urged to consider the risks, uncertainties and assumptions carefully in evaluating the forward-looking information and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such information. The forward-looking information contained in this press release represents our expectations as of the date of this press release (or as the date they are otherwise stated to be made), and are subject to change after such date. However, we disclaim any intention or obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable securities laws.

Selected Financial Information



Three months ended September 30, Nine-months ended September 30,

2025 2024 2025 2024 (US$ other than percentages)







Revenue 152,067,808 117,169,442 433,958,089 320,423,748 Provision for loan losses and other liabilities 78,996,521 61,283,816 208,863,235 156,913,299









Operating expenses







Acquisition and data(1) 18,301,712 12,980,562 53,025,405 36,203,064 Salaries, wages and benefits 11,736,681 9,453,082 35,464,264 27,952,993 General and administrative 3,233,180 4,615,304 10,066,210 9,920,311 Processing, technology and program servicing 8,191,663 4,792,013 23,692,649 13,798,926 Total operating expenses 41,463,236 31,840,961 122,248,528 87,875,294









Operating income 31,608,051 24,044,665 102,846,326 75,635,155









Other (income) expenses







Interest and fees on credit facilities 8,600,196 8,401,947 25,402,713 23,070,762 Interest expense on lease liabilities 223,375 60,980 462,848 199,654 Depreciation and amortization 2,361,671 1,307,584 6,538,351 3,747,702 Foreign exchange (gain) loss (21,299) (45,238) 280,903 182,487 Unrealized (gain) loss on derivative financial instruments 459,925 (112,925) (626,601) 507,415 Total other (income) expenses 11,623,868 9,612,348 32,058,214 27,708,020









Income before income tax 19,984,183 14,432,317 70,788,112 47,927,135









Income tax expense (recovery)







Current 6,665,455 6,391,842 20,705,530 20,149,542 Deferred (1,688,082) (2,480,782) (3,500,738) (6,989,096) Net income for the period 15,006,810 10,521,257 53,583,320 34,766,689









Earnings per share ($USD):







Basic 0.38 0.31 1.37 1.01 Diluted 0.36 0.28 1.27 0.93









Earnings per share ($CAD)(2):







Basic 0.53 0.42 1.92 1.38 Diluted 0.49 0.39 1.77 1.27









Return on equity(3) 24 % 34 % 30 % 40 %









Dividends:







Dividends 5,568,308 3,552,647 15,110,474 9,852,809 Dividend per share 0.142 0.103 0.387 0.287

Notes:



(1) Comparative figures have been updated to conform with current presentation.



(2) Results converted from USD to CAD assuming an exchange rate of USD/CAD $1.3773 and USD/CAD $1.3988 for the three-month and nine-month periods ending September 30, 2025, respectively, and assuming an exchange rate of USD/CAD $1.3641 and USD/CAD $1.3604 for the three-month and nine-month periods ending September 30, 2024, respectively.



(3) See "Supplemental Financial Measures" in the accompanying Q3 2025 MD&A for further details concerning certain financial metrics used in this press release including definitions.

Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Financial Measures

The following table provides a reconciliation of Propel's net income to EBITDA1 and Adjusted EBITDA1,3:



Three months ended September 30, Nine-months ended September 30,

2025 2024 2025 2024 (US$ other than percentages)







Net Income 15,006,810 10,521,257 53,583,320 34,766,689 Interest and fees on credit facilities 8,600,196 8,401,947 25,402,713 23,070,762 Interest expense on lease liabilities 223,375 60,980 462,848 199,654 Depreciation and amortization 2,361,671 1,307,584 6,538,351 3,747,702 Income Tax Expense (Recovery) 4,977,373 3,911,060 17,204,792 13,160,446 EBITDA(1) 31,169,425 24,202,828 103,192,024 74,945,253 EBITDA Margin(1) 20 % 21 % 24 % 23 % Unrealized loss (gain) on derivative financial instruments 459,925 (112,925) (626,601) 507,415 Provision for credit losses on current status accounts(2) (384,820) 1,023,630 2,466,546 7,512,570 Non-cash change in accounting estimate(2) -- -- 1,357,245 -- Provisions for CSO Guarantee liabilities and Bank Service Program liabilities 1,018,002 1,272,531 2,326,291 3,931,795 Adjusted EBITDA (1)(3) 32,262,532 28,905,905 108,715,505 89,416,874 Adjusted EBITDA Margin(1)(3) 21 % 25 % 25 % 28 %

Notes:

(1) See "Non-IFRS Financial Measures and Industry Metrics".



(2) Provision and change in accounting estimate adjustments included for (i) loan losses on good standing current principal (Stage 1 -- Performing) balances (see "Material Accounting Policies and Estimates -- Loans and advances receivable" in the accompanying Q3 2025 MD&A).



(3) Comparative figures have been updated to conform with current presentation.

The following table provides a reconciliation of Propel's Net Income to Adjusted Net Income1,3, Adjusted Return on Equity1,3 and Adjusted Net Income margin1,3:



Three months ended September 30, Nine-months ended September 30,

2025 2024 2025 2024 (US$ other than percentages)







Net Income 15,006,810 10,521,257 53,583,320 34,766,689 Transaction costs, net of taxes(2) -- 1,852,083 -- 1,852,083 Unrealized loss (gain) on derivative financial instruments, net of taxes(2) 338,045 (83,000) (460,552) 372,950 Amortization of acquired intangible assets, net of taxes(2) 360,787 -- 1,082,361 -- Provision for credit losses on current status accounts, net of taxes(2)(4) (282,843) 752,368 1,812,911 5,521,739 Non-cash change in accounting estimate, net of taxes(2)(4) -- -- 997,575 -- Provisions for CSO Guarantee liabilities and Bank Service Program liabilities, net of taxes(2) 748,231 935,310 1,709,824 2,889,869 Adjusted Net Income(1)(3) 16,171,030 13,978,018 58,725,439 45,403,330 Multiplied by number of periods in year x4 x4 x1 x1 Divided by average shareholders' equity for the period 255,164,687 124,245,048 239,404,998 115,667,962 Adjusted Return on Equity(1)(3) 25 % 45 % 33 % 52 % Adjusted Net Income Margin(1)(3) 11 % 12 % 14 % 14 %

Notes:

(1) See "Non-IFRS Financial Measures and Industry Metrics".



(2) Each item is adjusted for after-tax impact, at an effective tax rate of 26.5% for the three and nine-months ended September 30, 2025 and comparative 2024 periods.



(3) Comparative figures have been updated to conform with current presentation.



(4) Provision and change in accounting estimate adjustments included for (i) loan losses on good standing current principal (Stage 1 -- Performing) balances (see "Material Accounting Policies and Estimates -- Loans and advances receivable" in the accompanying Q3 2025 MD&A).

The following table provides a reconciliation of Propel's Ending CLAB1 to loans and advances receivable:



As at September 30, As at Dec 31 (US$ other than percentages) 2025 2024 2024 Ending Combined Loan and Advance balances1 557,694,435 432,273,487 480,602,408 Less: Loan and Advance balances owned by third party lenders pursuant to CSO program (5,590,553) (4,645,331) (5,892,783) Less: Loan and Advance balances owned by a NBFI pursuant to the MoneyKey Bank Service program (68,835,979) (51,673,179) (56,360,814) Loan and Advance owned by the Company 483,267,903 375,954,977 418,348,811 Less: Allowance for Credit Losses (133,203,516) (104,602,128) (111,227,713) Add: Fees and interest receivable 65,050,661 49,225,554 52,592,513 Add: Acquisition transaction costs 19,716,562 12,421,019 15,451,381 Loans and advances receivable 434,831,610 332,999,422 375,164,992

Note:

(1) See "Non-IFRS Financial Measures and Industry Metrics".

SOURCE Propel Holdings Inc.

For further information, please contact: Lindsay Finneran-Gingras, Vice President, Communications, [email protected]; Devon Ghelani, Vice President, Capital Markets and Investor Relations, [email protected]