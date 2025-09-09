Propel Holdings Named to 2025 TSX30

TORONTO, Sept. 9, 2025 /CNW/ - Propel Holdings Inc. ("Propel" or the "Company") (TSX: PRL), the fintech facilitating access to credit for underserved consumers, announced it placed sixth on the TSX30 2025 annual ranking, which recognizes the 30 best-performing companies over a three-year period on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

The Company generated substantial returns for shareholders, with a dividend-adjusted share price appreciation of 560% and a 648% increase in market capitalization over the past three-year period ending on June 30, 2025.

"We are proud to be named one of the 2025 TSX30 companies," said Clive Kinross, Propel's Chief Executive Officer. "This milestone reflects our team's discipline and commitment to creating long-term value for shareholders. Since going public in the fall of 2021, we have expanded into Canada with Fora Credit, launched Lending-as-a-Service business in the US, and in November of 2024 we completed our first acquisition of QuidMarket to enter the UK. Through these milestones, backed by our AI-powered platform, we have significantly expanded access to credit for underserved consumers, while also delivering profitable growth for our shareholders."

"Looking ahead, we have the talent, capital, technology and strategic alignment to become the global leader in underserved credit, while continuing to deliver profitable growth and long-term shareholder value," Kinross added.

The TSX30 is an annual ranking of the 30 top-performing companies on Toronto Stock Exchange based on dividend-adjusted share price performance over a three-year period ending on June 30, 2025. Established in 2019, the flagship program recognizes TSX-listed companies delivering exceptional performance while driving Canada's economic transformation. This is the first year Propel has been eligible for inclusion in the list.

About Propel

Propel Holdings Inc. (TSX: PRL) is the fintech company building a new world of financial opportunity for consumers, partners, and investors. Propel's operating brands — Fora Credit, CreditFresh, MoneyKey and QuidMarket — and our Lending-as-a-Service product line facilitate access to credit for consumers underserved by traditional financial institutions. Through its AI-powered platform, Propel evaluates customers in a more comprehensive way than traditional credit scores can. The result is better products and an expanded credit market for consumers while creating sustainable, profitable growth for Propel. Our revolutionary fintech platform has already helped consumers access over one million loans and lines of credit and over two billion dollars in credit. At Propel, we are here to change the way customers, partners and investors succeed together. Learn more at propelholdings.com.

