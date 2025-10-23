Propel Holdings named one of Canada's Enterprise -- Industry Leaders winners in Deloitte's Technology Fast 50 program

TORONTO, Oct. 23, 2025 /CNW/ - Propel Holdings Inc. ("Propel" or the "Company") (TSX: PRL) was honored as an Enterprise--Industry Leaders award winner as part of Deloitte's 2025 Technology Fast 50 program. Propel has been ranked 10th in the Enterprise--Industry Leaders category after its impressive growth percentage of 279%. The award recognizes the fastest-growing enterprise-level technology, media, and telecommunications companies by revenue growth percentage over their last four years of operation. This category is open to companies that recorded a minimum revenue of $10 million in 2021 and $50 million in 2024.

Propel's CEO, Clive Kinross, credits the company's AI-powered platform, world-class team, and relentless commitment to profitable, sustainable growth for its success.

"We're proud to have achieved a 279% revenue growth rate over (2021-2024)," said Kinross. "Until our acquisition of QuidMarket in late 2024, all of this growth was organic and profitable. Propel's momentum is driven by our talented team and advanced AI-powered platform, enabling us to serve more consumers overlooked by traditional financial institutions while delivering profitable returns for our shareholders. This balance of purpose and performance is what defines Propel, and it's only the beginning."

The Enterprise--Industry Leaders exemplify the enduring strength and proven success of Canada's business landscape," said Amanda Perran, National Technology Fast 50 program co-leader at Deloitte Canada. "With a longstanding track record of achievement and resilience, they continue to set the standard for excellence, driving sustainable growth and inspiring progress across Canadian technology enterprise."



'These distinguished companies have consistently demonstrated leadership and innovation at the highest level within their industries," added Brendan Cooper, National Technology Fast 50 program co-leader at Deloitte Canada. "Their sustained commitment to excellence and their ability to adapt in an evolving market are driving meaningful change, both within their organizations and across Canada's technology sector. Their achievements serve as inspiring examples of how established Canadian businesses are shaping a successful and dynamic future."

About the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 program

The Technology Fast 50 program is Canada's pre-eminent technology awards program. It recognizes business growth, innovation, and entrepreneurship in three distinct categories: Technology Fast 50, Enterprise-Industry Leaders, and Companies-to-Watch. The program also recognizes thriving technology companies in the United States and Canada in partnership with the North American Technology Fast 500 program Program sponsors for 2025 include RBC, Osler, EDC, CCI, TMX, Lafond and The Globe and Mail. For more information, visit www.fast50.ca.

About Propel

Propel Holdings Inc. (TSX: PRL) is the fintech company building a new world of financial opportunities for consumers, partners, and investors. Propel's operating brands -- Fora Credit, CreditFresh, MoneyKey and QuidMarket -- and our Lending-as-a-Service product line facilitate access to credit for consumers underserved by traditional financial institutions. Through its AI-powered platform, Propel evaluates customers in a more comprehensive way than traditional credit scores can. The result is better products and an expanded credit market for consumers while creating sustainable, profitable growth for Propel. Our revolutionary fintech platform has already helped consumers access over one million loans and lines of credit and over two billion dollars in credit. At Propel, we are here to change the way customers, partners and investors succeed together. Learn more at propelholdings.com

SOURCE Propel Holdings Inc.