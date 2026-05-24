PROMISE Technology Brings Sustainability Focus to AI Storage at COMPUTEX 2026

TAIPEI, May 24, 2026 /CNW/ -- PROMISE Technology, a global innovator in enterprise storage solutions, announced it will showcase its latest AI-optimized storage portfolio at COMPUTEX 2026, highlighting a strategic focus on performance, storage expansion, and energy efficiency.

Taking place June 2–5 at the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center, COMPUTEX 2026 is one of the world's premier technology exhibitions. PROMISE will host live demonstrations at Booth R0708 in Hall 2 (TaiNEX 2).

PROMISE Technology showcases its BoosTrak Series and VTrak J5960 storage solutions at COMPUTEX 2026, highlighting advancements in AI-optimized storage with features like NVMeBoost and GreenBoost 2.0.

PROMISE's latest solutions are engineered for enterprise, AI datacenters, surveillance, and media & entertainment environments. The company will demonstrate how intelligent storage architectures can address key AI infrastructure challenges--particularly power constraints and capacity expansion--while sustaining the high performance required for next-generation workloads.

Featured Products at COMPUTEX 2026

BoosTrak Series

A purpose-built dual-node (Compute & Storage nodes), all-NVMe storage platform with RDMA/RoCE and 100/200/400GbE connectivity. Designed for ultra-low latency and high-throughput AI and datacenter workloads, it debuts the latest evolution of NVMeBoost™.

VTrak 8206 NVMe All-Flash

Built on PCIe Gen5 with NVMe-oF support, this enterprise platform is optimized for AI-driven applications and real-time analytics.

Vess A8340

A fully integrated AI and intelligent surveillance platform powered by multi-GPU architecture and Intel® Xeon® 6 processors. With six PCIe Gen5 x16 slots, it combines storage, compute, and video analytics in a single scalable system.

Pegasus5 R12 Pro

A hybrid Thunderbolt™ 5 storage solution with 12 HDD bays and 2 NVMe SSD bays, delivering up to 6,000 MB/s for demanding 4K/8K production workflows.

Pegasus5 N4

A portable Thunderbolt™ 5 NVMe device offering up to 80Gbps bandwidth and 6,000 MB/s speeds, ideal for mobile and on-location creative work.

GreenBoost™ 2.0: Keep GPUs Busy. Not Power-Hungry

By reducing storage power consumption, GreenBoost 2.0 enables higher GPU utilization and supports larger-scale AI deployments within existing power and cooling limits.

Developed in collaboration with Toshiba, GreenBoost 2.0 integrates high-density JBOD architectures with energy-efficient, high-capacity HDDs to deliver a balanced approach to performance and sustainability.

James Lee, CEO of PROMISE Technology, commented:

"We are happy to continue working with Toshiba, beginning with GreenBoost 1.0 onward to GreenBoost 2.0, advancing AI-driven storage and sustainable infrastructure at COMPUTEX. As enterprises scale AI, power and cooling have become defining constraints. Through deep hardware and software integration, we are enabling customers to achieve both performance and energy efficiency at scale."

Noriaki Katakura, Division President, Storage Products Division, Toshiba Electronics Components Taiwan Corporation added: "As AI drives rapid data growth, enterprises need higher density with lower energy consumption. Through our collaboration with PROMISE Technology, combining high-density JBOD architecture and GreenBoost 2.0 with Toshiba's high capacity NL HDDs, we deliver an efficient, scalable foundation for modern data centers. We look forward to advancing ecosystem collaboration to support AI workloads while meeting sustainability goals."

NVMeBoost™

PROMISE proprietary feature NVMeBoost creates an optimized data pipeline--accelerating storage-to-GPU transfers while improving inter-GPU communication.

NVMeBoost represents a major step forward in making GPU-accelerated storage and high-speed networking accessible to mainstream enterprises. Organizations can achieve breakthrough performance for AI and data-intensive workloads while leveraging existing infrastructure.

For more information or to schedule a meeting at COMPUTEX 2026, visit www.promise.com

Booth: R0708

About PROMISE Technology

PROMISE Technology is a leading provider of high-performance storage solutions for enterprise, AI, surveillance, media & entertainment, and creative professionals. With a focus on innovation, reliability, and sustainability, PROMISE delivers intelligent storage architectures for the world's most demanding data environments.

SOURCE PROMISE Technology

PROMISE Technology, [email protected]