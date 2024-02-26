PROMINO NUTRITIONAL SCIENCES INC. STARTS SHIPMENT OF 15,000 UNITS OF REJUVENATE MUSCLE™ DRINK MIX TO LEAD RETAILERS IN U.S. AND CANADA

Promino moves to meet demand and replenish stock at key retail and e-commerce points of distribution for Spring 2024

BURLINGTON, ON, Feb. 26, 2024 /CNW/ - Promino Nutritional Sciences Inc. (CSE: MUSL) (OTC: MUSLF) (FRANKFURT: 93X) (the "Company" or "Promino") announces today that shipments have commenced across North America to replenish retailer supply of Rejuvenate Muscle™ Drink Mix in both 30ct and 14ct sizes. The Company's distribution centers in Ontario, Ohio and Arizona allow rapid deployment to major population centers.

A pause in shipping was required as the Company rebooted operations with a new management team focused solely on the Company's Rejuvenate Muscle™ and Promino™ brands containing the Promino Patented Blend – the result of over 25 clinical trials and $20 million of research over 23 years. The Promino Patented Blend of nine essential amino acids is shown to be superior to whey protein in pure protein quality and absorption, and two times more effective at building and restoring muscle.

"These 15,000 units begin a string of Rejuvenate Muscle™ production runs throughout this year to ensure our brands are available to the consumer wherever they buy. Rejuvenate Muscle™ is daily muscle health made simple and has been on the market for over three years with a significant consumer base," said Promino CEO Vito Sanzone. "We extend sincere appreciation to the retailers, consumers and manufacturing partners who assisted us in our relaunch initiatives."

About Promino™ and Rejuvenate Muscle™

Promino™ is NSF Certified for Sport, which means it is free of banned substances and approved for use by all major sports leagues. Additionally, Promino invested in a rigorous flavoring process with a top tier U.S. flavor house responsible for creating the taste of several of North America's best-selling sports nutrition beverages. Followed by extensive in-market consumer testing, the Company will launch two refreshing fruit flavors in Q2 2024.

Promino™ and Rejuvenate™ utilize a patented formula from the University of Arkansas, led by Dr. Robert Wolfe and is the result of over USD $20 million in research over 23 years including extensive human clinical trials on muscle repair, recovery and muscle protein synthesis.

The patented essential amino acid blend, in the precise ratio to accelerate muscle protein synthesis, is fast-absorbing and provides the body with the building blocks of protein faster, without the excess calories, filler and carbohydrates of conventional whey or plant proteins. Promino™'s patented amino acid formula contains the essential building blocks of protein and are shown to be the highest quality protein source in the world based on the rising gold standard of protein quality – DIAAS – which measures the uptake of these key amino acids in the digestive tract. With a 321 DIAAS (Digestible Indispensable Amino Acid Score), Promino™ is superior to whey protein at 109.

Promino™ is more effective than whey protein at producing the desired results – with none of the fat, sugar, carbs or bloat. It is a significant step forward for pro and collegiate athletes.

About Promino

Promino is an innovative and research driven Canadian nutraceutical company specializing in the development of patented and science-based products for the global consumer packaged goods market, with a portfolio focused specifically on muscle health. Promino's lead product, Rejuvenate™, is a patented proprietary formulation that is clinically proven to assist in the building, rebuilding, restoration and rejuvenation of natural muscle mass. Promino also offers Promino™, an elite performance supplement for both professional and amateur athletes to accelerate muscle recovery, build strength and accelerate recovery from injury. Promino was founded in 2015 and is located in Burlington, Ontario.

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release.

For further information: Vito Sanzone, Chief Executive Officer, [email protected], (289) 348-1970 ext 222; Marc Charbin, Investor Relations, [email protected], 416-467-5229