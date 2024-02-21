PROMINO NUTRITIONAL SCIENCES INC. POISED TO EXPAND DISTRIBUTION WHILE ATTENDING THE ECRM EVENT IN NEVADA

Buyers from Major North American Retailers Express Interest in Rejuvenate Muscle™ and Promino™ Brands

BURLINGTON, ON, Feb. 21, 2024 /CNW/ - Promino Nutritional Sciences Inc. (CSE: MUSL) (OTC: MUSLF) (FRANKFURT: 93X) (the "Company" or "Promino") is excited to announce it will be attending ECRM Nevada - a trade conference focused on Weight Management, Nutrition, and Vitamins - from February 26 to28, 2024.

ECRM has been active in the nutrition and foodservice industries for over 30 years and it is known for bringing innovative products to buyers. Unlike other industry events ECRM maximizes participant efficiencies by pre-qualifying buyers and sellers and arranging one-on-one meetings for the mutually interested parties. Promino has confirmed meetings with over two dozen key buyers from North America's leading retailers, e-commerce merchants and distributors.

"The ECRM venue is tailor made for the relaunch of our new and existing product lines," stated Janice Day, Chief Sales Officer for Promino. "Initial buyer response has been very encouraging. While there is continued interest in our Rejuvenate drink mix that is on over 16,000 North American shelves and has shipped over $10 million worth of product since 2020, our new Promino product has caught buyer attention as well. Additionally, since the announcement that Vegas Golden Knights All-Star Jack Eichel signed on as a Brand Ambassador we have seen an increase in product inquiries. I fully expect to widen our retail footprint at this event."

"Timing is everything," explained Vito Sanzone, CEO of Promino. "We will be highlighting our new packaging, flavors, "Powered by Promino" slogan and products including our new ready-to-drink Rejuvenate Muscle™ Activator. I couldn't be more proud of our team and what we have accomplished to date. We are ready to meet the demand for our products, and we have the right products at the right time."

About Promino™ and Rejuvenate Muscle™

Promino™ is NSF Certified for Sport, which means it is free of banned substances and approved for use by all major sports leagues. Additionally, Promino invested in a rigorous flavoring process with a top tier U.S. flavor house responsible for creating the taste of several of North America's best-selling sports nutrition beverages. Followed by extensive in-market consumer testing, the Company will launch two refreshing fruit flavors in Q2 2024.

Promino™ and Rejuvenate™ utilize a patented formula from the University of Arkansas, led by Dr. Robert Wolfe and is the result of over USD $20 million in research over 23 years including extensive human clinical trials on muscle repair, recovery and muscle protein synthesis.

The patented essential amino acid blend, in the precise ratio to accelerate muscle protein synthesis, is fast-absorbing and provides the body with the building blocks of protein faster, without the excess calories, filler and carbohydrates of conventional whey or plant proteins. Promino™'s patented amino acid formula contains the essential building blocks of protein and are shown to be the highest quality protein source in the world based on the rising gold standard of protein quality – DIAAS – which measures the uptake of these key amino acids in the digestive tract. With a 321 DIAAS (Digestible Indispensable Amino Acid Score), Promino™ is superior to whey protein at 109.

Promino™ is more effective than whey protein at producing the desired results – with none of the fat, sugar, carbs and bloat. It is a significant step forward for pro and collegiate athletes.

Marketing and Consulting Agreements

The Company also announces it has engaged Blaze Capital to provide certain marketing and brand awareness services to the Company, which may include investor relations activities within the meaning of applicable securities legislation and the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange. In consideration for the services provided by Blaze Capital, the Company has agreed to make a cash payment of $25,000 and issue 375,000 options to Blaze Capital, with each option exercisable to acquire one common share of the Company at a price of $0.075 per share for a period of 3 years.

Blaze Capital (address: #3200 - 650 Georgia Street West, Vancouver, BC, Canada, phone: 1-833-420-3330) was founded by stock market educator Mr. Justin Caron in 2018. Blaze Capital has amassed over 45,000 subscribers on YouTube, garnering over 4.5 million video views and a total social reach of 100,000. In addition to stock market video content, Mr. Caron also founded a stock market data feed platform – thealgo.com – which offers investors a platform to find data generated ideas; engage and share with thousands of like-minded investors and access Mr. Caron's stock portfolio. The Company and Blaze Capital are arm's length.

The Company has also entered into consulting agreements with a marketing consultant ("Marketing Consultant") and a corporate advisory consultant ("Corporate Advisory Consultant") to provide certain consulting services to the Company for initial terms of 6 months and 12 months, respectively. In consideration for the services provided by the consultants, the Company has agreed to issue an aggregate of 2,000,000 common shares to the Marketing Consultant and an aggregate of 1,000,000 common shares to the Corporate Advisory Consultant in tranches over the terms of their respective agreements. The consultants are arm's-length to the Company.

About Promino

Promino is an innovative and research driven Canadian nutraceutical company specializing in the development of patented and science-based products for the global consumer packaged goods market, with a portfolio focused specifically on muscle health. Promino's lead product, Rejuvenate™, is a patented proprietary formulation that is clinically proven to assist in the building, rebuilding, restoration and rejuvenation of natural muscle mass. Promino also offers Promino™, an elite performance supplement for both professional and amateur athletes to accelerate muscle recovery, build strength and accelerate recovery from injury. Promino was founded in 2015 and is located in Burlington, Ontario.

To learn more about Promino, visit http://www.drinkpromino.com

More information about Rejuvenate™ can be found https://www.rejuvenatemuscle.com

Forward-Looking Statements

For further information: Vito Sanzone, Chief Executive Officer, [email protected], 855-348-1970 ext. 222; Marc Charbin, Investor Relations, [email protected], 416-467-5229