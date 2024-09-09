Promino Nutritional Sciences Inc.: New Clinical Study Confirms A 3.6 gram Serving of Rejuvenate Muscle Activator™ Produces the Equivalent Muscle Protein Synthesis as 40 grams of Whey Protein

On gram-to-gram basis, the Company's proprietary patented essential amino acid blend shown to be superior to whey protein isolate





Makes Promino products Rejuvenate Muscle Activator™ and Promino™ - Certified for Sport® the most efficient, cleanest and cost-effective nutritional supplement to support muscle health at any age





Both Rejuvenate Muscle Activator™ and Promino™- Certified for Sport® are innovative products in the global whey protein market with low calorie, dairy-free, zero sugar plant-based formulas

BURLINGTON, ON, Sept. 9, 2024 /CNW/ - Promino Nutritional Sciences Inc. (CSE: MUSL) (OTC: MUSLF) (FRANKFURT: 93X) (the "Company" or "Promino") today announced the release of results of a new human clinical trial led by Dr. Robert R. Wolfe, Phd. The trial found that a 3.6 gram serving of Rejuvenate Muscle Activator™ has the same effect on muscle protein synthesis as 40 grams of whey protein.

The clinical trial measured protein equivalency between the patented essential amino acid blend underlying Rejuvenate Muscle Activator™ and Promino™ versus traditional whey protein, long considered the leader in muscle health. The patented amino acid blend was found to be 11x more effective than whey protein isolate gram-for-gram. Research from Dr. Wolfe and his team at the University of Arkansas can be found here.

Promino is the exclusive licensor of the patent for the global mass consumer and sports nutrition markets. The patent is the result of over 20 years of research, over 25 clinical trials and funding of over US$20 million. The Company recently re-launched Rejuvenate Muscle Activator™ (3.6 gram serving), marketed to the mass active nutrition and wellness category, and Promino™- NSF Certified for Sport® (11 gram serving), designed for professional and collegiate athletes and sports nutrition channels. The results of the clinical trial demonstrate the commercial value of the patented blend by supporting its efficiency, cost effectiveness and clean formula.

"This incredible leap forward in muscle health efficiency is a testament to the research conducted by Dr. Robert R. Wolfe and his team over the last two decades," says Vito Sanzone, Promino's Chief Executive Officer. "The absorbability of this patented blend of essential amino acids is the precise combination the body requires to trigger maximum muscle protein synthesis. It is a new option for consumers and athletes who want muscle growth and recovery without the calories, carbohydrates, sugar, filler and dairy in whey protein that often causes bloat and discomfort. With this latest research, we have clear evidence that Rejuvenate™ and Promino™ enable significantly greater muscle protein synthesis relative to traditional whey protein on a gram-per-gram basis."

About Dr. Wolfe

Robert R. Wolfe, PhD, is a Professor at University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences in the department of Geriatrics, College of Medicine. Dr. Wolfe has published 579 peer-reviewed original research articles, scientific reviews, and book chapters. These publications have been cited over 90,000 times in other scientific papers according to Google Scholar. These studies have been conducted with support from competitive research grants from the National Institutes of Health, National Space Biomedical Institute, U.S. Department of Defense, U.S. Department of Agriculture, as well as the U.S. Olympic committee and the International Olympic Committee.

Dr. Wolfe couples scientific expertise with broad experience as a competitive athlete, having been both a professional basketball player and competitive marathon runner who has set national age-group records.

About Promino

Promino is an innovative and research driven Canadian nutraceutical company specializing in the development of patented and science-based products for the global consumer packaged goods market, with a portfolio focused specifically on muscle health. Promino's lead product, Rejuvenate™, is a patented proprietary formulation that is clinically proven to assist in the building, rebuilding, restoration and rejuvenation of natural muscle mass. Promino also offers Promino™, an elite performance supplement for both professional and amateur athletes to accelerate muscle recovery, build strength and accelerate recovery from injury. Promino was founded in 2015 and is located in Burlington, Ontario.

To learn more about Promino, visit http://www.drinkpromino.com.

About Rejuvenate Muscle Activator™

One 3.6 gram serving of Rejuvenate provides the muscle-building power of 40 grams of whey protein – without all the calories, filler, sugar, fat and dairy. Developed at the University of Arkansas over 23 years and costing more than US$20 million. Inaugural research for the blend was funded by NASA to find the most efficient supplement for astronauts to retain muscle mass while in orbit, and research has expanded to highlight faster muscle recovery for burn victims and major surgical procedures. Rejuvenate is shown to increase muscle protein synthesis by over 60% better than whey protein, improves muscle tone and combats age-related muscle loss.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements"), within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. All statements that address activities, events, or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will, or may, occur in the future, are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the Company's business prospects, future trends, plans and strategies. In some cases, forward looking statements are preceded by, followed by, or include words such as "may", "will," "would", "could", "should", "believes", "estimates", "projects", "potential", "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "continues", or the negative of those words or other similar or comparable words. In preparing the forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including, but not limited to, that protein supplement market growth will continue as anticipated by the Company, and that general business and economic conditions will not change in a materially adverse manner. These forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions and estimates of management of the Company at the time such statements were made. Actual future results may differ materially as forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to materially differ from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management of the Company believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure shareholders that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking statements, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. The Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors.

No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

SOURCE Promino Nutritional Sciences Inc.

For further information about Promino: Vito Sanzone, CEO, [email protected], 289-348-1970 ext. 222; Marc Charbin, Investor Relations, [email protected], 416-467-5229