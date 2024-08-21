Promino Nutritional Sciences Inc. Announces Debut of Rejuvenate Muscle Activator™ at Nearly 300 Jean Coutu Pharmacies Across Canada and Provides Corporate Update

Debut marks first-time listing for the popular muscle health drink mix at Jean Coutu

Retailer lists two Rejuvenate 14-count products in store and online at www.jeancoutu.com

BURLINGTON, ON, Aug. 21, 2024 /CNW/ - Promino Nutritional Sciences Inc. (CSE: MUSL) (OTC: MUSLF) (FRANKFURT: 93X) (the "Company" or "Promino") today announces that it has shipped its all-new Rejuvenate Muscle Activator™ drink mix in Raspberry Burst and Citrus Blast to nearly 300 Jean Coutu stores across Canada, marking critical expansion of the brand's availability in Quebec, New Brunswick and Ontario.

"Jean Coutu pharmacies are first class and bring critical expansion of doors for the patented Rejuvenate Muscle Activator™ drink mix," says Janice Day, Chief Sales Officer of Promino. "We are honored to have them on the front line in our quest to help Canadians improve their muscle health."

The all-new Rejuvenate Muscle Activator™, which debuted last month at retailers across the United States and Canada, is the next generation of the popular product that first appeared in 2020. The current version features bold new red packaging highlighting flavor appeal and efficacy, and enhanced flavor profiles. Rejuvenate is a patented plant-based essential amino blend at the precise dose required to trigger maximum muscle protein synthesis for the building and repair of muscles.

About Rejuvenate Muscle Activator™

One 3.6 gram serving of Rejuvenate provides the muscle-building power of 40 grams of whey protein – without all the calories, filler, sugar, fat and dairy. Developed at the University of Arkansas over 23 years and costing more than USD $20 million. Inaugural research for the blend was funded by NASA to find the most efficient supplement for astronauts to retain muscle mass while in orbit, and research has expanded to highlight faster muscle recovery for burn victims and major surgical procedures. Rejuvenate is shown to increase muscle protein synthesis by over 60% better than whey protein, improves muscle tone and combats age-related muscle loss.

About Jean Coutu

Founded in 1969, the Jean Coutu network is one of the most trusted names in Canadian pharmacy retailing, with more than 420 franchised stores in Quebec, New Brunswick and Ontario under the banners Jean Coutu, PJC Sante and PJC Sante Beaute.

Stock Option Grants

Promino further announces that it has granted an aggregate of 3,900,000 options ("Options") to purchase common shares of the Company ("Common Shares") to its directors, officers, consultants and employees. Each Option is exercisable upon vesting to acquire one Common Share at a price of $0.18 per share for a period of three years, with the Options vesting in three equal tranches on the 6, 12 and 18-month anniversaries of the date of grant.

Finder's Agreement

Additionally, the Company announces that has it entered into a finder's agreement (the "Finder's Agreement") dated and effective as of August 2, 2024 with Caerus Capital Management Inc. ("Caerus"). As announced in the Company's press release dated August 2, 2024, the Company acquired all of the outstanding shares of Helios Helium Corp. ("Helios") by way of a three-cornered amalgamation on August 2, 2024 (the "Transaction"). Caerus introduced the Company to Helios for the purposes of the Transaction and assisted the Company with M&A advisory services throughout the Transaction. In consideration for such services, the Company agreed to issue to Caerus 2,043,435 Common Shares pursuant to the terms of the Finder's Agreement.

About Promino

Promino is an innovative and research driven Canadian nutraceutical company specializing in the development of patented and science-based products for the global consumer packaged goods market, with a portfolio focused specifically on muscle health. Promino's lead product, Rejuvenate™, is a patented proprietary formulation that is clinically proven to assist in the building, rebuilding, restoration and rejuvenation of natural muscle mass. Promino also offers Promino™, an elite performance supplement for both professional and amateur athletes to accelerate muscle recovery, build strength and accelerate recovery from injury. Promino was founded in 2015 and is located in Burlington, Ontario.

To learn more about Promino, visit http://www.drinkpromino.com.

More information about Rejuvenate™ can be found https://www.rejuvenatemuscle.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. All statements that address activities, events, or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will, or may, occur in the future, are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding: the issuance of Common Shares to Caerus; and the Company's business prospects, future trends, plans and strategies. In some cases, forward looking statements are preceded by, followed by, or include words such as "may", "will," "would", "could", "should", "believes", "estimates", "projects", "potential", "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "continues", or the negative of those words or other similar or comparable words. In preparing the forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including, but not limited to, that protein supplement market growth will continue as anticipated by the Company, and that general business and economic conditions will not change in a materially adverse manner. These forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions and estimates of management of the Company at the time such statements were made. Actual future results may differ materially as forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to materially differ from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management of the Company believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure shareholders that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking statements, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. The Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors.

No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

