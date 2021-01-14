Prometheum Closes US $15M+ in Oversubscribed Funding Round

Raise Brings Prometheum Closer to Launching the First Compliant Blockchain Ecosystem for Digital Asset Securities

NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2021 /CNW/ -- Prometheum ( www.prometheum.com ), a FINRA and SEC regulated end-to-end blockchain securities ecosystem, today announced it has closed a funding round of over $15 million. The raise was led by international investors, and this latest round of fundraising brings the total investment in Prometheum to over $27 million.

Today's news comes on the heels of Prometheum's recent acquisition, pending regulatory approval, of a licensed broker-dealer and the SEC approval of its wholly-owned transfer agent, Spark Transfer Services. With these milestones, Prometheum continues to progress in its quest to build the first compliant, public ecosystem for digital asset securities.

"This funding affirms the belief our investors have in our business model and the growing need for a compliant public market infrastructure for digital assets securities," said Aaron Kaplan, co-CEO of Prometheum. "We remain steadfast in our commitment to create the bridge between traditional Wall Street and the 21st-century digital asset market."

Founded by top Wall Street securities attorneys, Prometheum has successfully leveraged its deep expertise in securities regulations to create compliant blockchain infrastructure for issuers, retail investors, and financial professionals. Despite the pandemic, the company built momentum in 2020, culminating in today's funding announcement.

"This capital infusion will accelerate the growth of the Prometheum ecosystem by allowing us to hire critical personnel, further our blockchain and trading technology and focus on strategic growth initiatives as we get closer to launch," said Benjamin Kaplan, co-CEO of Prometheum. "We are proud of what we have accomplished in 2020 and with the increased interest we are seeing in digital asset securities, we enter 2021 with the momentum we need to innovate and evolve our offering to support a diverse spectrum of investors."

About Prometheum

Founded in 2017 by a group of Wall Street lawyers, Prometheum is an innovative blockchain company engaged in building the first compliant end-to-end ecosystem for compliant digital assets. Digital asset securities are born and traded on the network, where the Prometheum blockchain tracks transactions for secure clearing and settlement within 24 hours.

Prometheum, Inc. Disclaimer

The offering, after qualification by the SEC, will be made only by means of the Offering Circular. Any information in this press release or any other communication shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to qualification for sale as provided in Regulation A+ in any such state or jurisdiction.

You may obtain a copy of the Preliminary Offering Circular and the offering statement in which such Preliminary Offering Circular was filed with the SEC by visiting: https://www.sec.gov/cgi-bin/browse-edgar?company=Prometheum&owner=exclude&action=getcompany.

Leadership

Aaron Kaplan, Founder and Co-CEO

Benjamin Kaplan, co-Founder and Co-CEO

