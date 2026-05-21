Promation, Rockwell Automation and Pacer Precision Logistics Showcase a Connected, GMP‑Compliant Radioisotope Supply Chain at SNMMI 2026

TORONTO, May 21, 2026 /CNW/ - At this year's SNMMI Annual Meeting, Promation will unveil a live demonstration of a next‑generation radiopharmaceutical production system. The exhibit reflects a shared vision with Rockwell Automation and Pacer Precision Logistics: From Production to Patient: A Connected Radioisotope Supply Chain Ecosystem.

The system on display highlights an intentionally connected approach to radiopharmaceutical production. It is designed to improve reliability and strengthen coordination across the production‑to‑delivery lifecycle, addressing long‑standing fragmentation in this highly time‑sensitive sector.

In an environment where minutes matter, disconnected workflows can introduce risk and delay patient access. Promation worked closely with Rockwell Automation and Pacer Precision Logistics from the outset to intentionally design a GMP‑compliant system that brings production operations, digital execution and time‑critical logistics into a single flow with excellent reliability.

"Our goal wasn't to stitch together point solutions," said Darryl Spector, President, Promation. "It was to intentionally engineer a complete system where automation, digital control and logistics execution work together reliably every time. That's what the industry needs, and that's what we're demonstrating at SNMMI."

A Connected System Powered by Rockwell Automation

The solution leverages Rockwell Automation technology as its digital and automation foundation, supporting control, motion, operational visibility and GMP‑compliant execution throughout the system.

"Radiopharmaceutical manufacturers need systems that are intentionally designed to perform within highly regulated, time‑sensitive environments," said Matt Weaver, VP life sciences industry, Rockwell Automation. "Our focus is to provide a proven automation and digital foundation that helps OEMs design smarter equipment and enables end users to operate with greater reliability, safety, visibility, and confidence across production."

Rockwell Automation technology supports precision automation and robotic handling at the machine level, through multi-discipline control across sensors, safety, power, I/O and robotics. Rockwell Automation provides GMP‑compliant manufacturing execution through FactoryTalk® PharmaSuite® manufacturing execution system (MES), FactoryTalk® Optix™ end-to-end HMI and IIoT solutions, and digital twin capabilities through Emulate3D® software to support validation, training and ongoing operational insight. It also provides industrial computing, visualization, and environmental monitoring systems.

Together, these capabilities help enable scalable, GMP‑ready systems that can be deployed more easily and integrated into complex biopharmaceutical environments.

Logistics Execution That Completes the Chain

Once product leaves the facility, Pacer Precision Logistics extends connectivity beyond manufacturing operations. Serving as the logistics control tower, Pacer Precision Logistics delivers GDP‑compliant transportation services designed for time‑sensitive radiopharmaceutical workflows and supports safe, traceable delivery to patients.

"Radiopharmaceutical supply chains cannot be designed around convenience they must be designed around decay," said Giovanna Ippolito, Managing Director, Pacer Precision Logistics. "Improving patient access takes strong collaboration across production, compliance, technology and logistics to keep the entire supply chain connected and moving reliably."

Individually, Promation, Rockwell Automation and Pacer Precision Logistics each play distinct roles. Together, they form a coordinated production‑to‑patient ecosystem designed to reduce risk, improve reliability, increase visibility and strengthen compliance across the radioisotope lifecycle.

Experience It Live at SNMMI

SNMMI attendees are invited to visit booth #1029 to see the integrated system in action and learn how intentional collaboration across automation, digital technology and logistics execution can help transform the radiopharmaceutical supply chain.

Advancing patient access is not about having the right pieces.

It is about making sure they work together reliably and with intention.

For more information visit:

www.promation.com

www.rockwellautomation.com/en-us/industries/life-sciences

www.pacerair.com

SOURCE Promation

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