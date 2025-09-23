Prolifics Strengthens Global SAP Capabilities with Castaliaz Acquisition

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 23, 2025 /CNW/ -- Prolifics, a global digital transformation leader with over four decades of innovation, today announced the acquisition of Castaliaz Technologies Pvt. Ltd., a premier SAP Gold Partner with deep expertise in SAP S/4HANA and certified delivery operations. This strategic acquisition strengthens Prolifics' position as an SAP powerhouse, significantly expanding its ability to deliver enterprise-grade SAP solutions to North American clients.

With modernization demand at an all-time high, organizations are under pressure to move from legacy systems to SAP S/4HANA and RISE with SAP quickly, securely, and with measurable outcomes. Castaliaz brings more than 140 SAP specialists and a track record of 30+ successful S/4HANA programs. By combining this expertise with Prolifics' global scale and leadership in AI, data engineering, and quality assurance, the acquisition ensures clients a faster, more predictable transformation journey with AI-ready SAP estates.

A Stronger Value Proposition for North America

The combined strengths of Prolifics and Castaliaz deliver immediate value for industries such as manufacturing, life sciences, and BFSI:

Accelerated S/4HANA Modernization : Proven blueprints and de-risked migrations deliver faster time-to-value.

: Proven blueprints and de-risked migrations deliver faster time-to-value. AI-Ready SAP Estates : SAP expertise and AI capabilities enable secure pipelines powering Industry 4.0.

: SAP expertise and AI capabilities enable secure pipelines powering Industry 4.0. End-to-End Transformation : Full lifecycle services ensure resilient, compliant, and auditable systems.

: Full lifecycle services ensure resilient, compliant, and auditable systems. Industry-Specific Accelerators: Prebuilt tools for life sciences, chemicals, and manufacturing speed MES integration, automation, and compliance.

Leadership Perspective

Satya Bolli, Managing Director of Prolifics, emphasized the significance: "North American enterprises want rapid modernization, ROI certainty, and strong governance. With Castaliaz, we provide a clear path from the factory floor to the boardroom dashboard."

Ivan Noronha, Co-founder and Director of Castaliaz, added: "Joining Prolifics allows us to extend our delivery excellence worldwide. Together, we will help customers modernize rapidly, from ECC to S/4HANA and RISE with SAP, while unlocking new possibilities through SAP Analytics Cloud."

About Prolifics

Founded in 1978, Prolifics is a global force in AI and data-driven enterprise transformation with more than 2,000 professionals across 10 locations worldwide. Serving industries including Healthcare & Life Sciences, BFSI, Retail & Manufacturing, and Energy & Utilities, Prolifics delivers tailored solutions in AI/ML, intelligent automation, hybrid cloud, and real-time analytics.

For more information: www.prolifics.com

About Castaliaz

Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Mumbai, Castaliaz delivers complex SAP programs with end-to-end services, serving 50+ clients across industries, including notable S/4HANA transformations in pharmaceuticals and manufacturing.

