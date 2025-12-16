Prolegis Announces Integration with Clio to Streamline Canadian Real Estate Legal Workflows

CALGARY, AB, Dec. 16, 2025 /CNW/ - Prolegis , a Canadian leader in providing innovative legal technology and workflow solutions, and Clio , the global leader in legal AI technology, announced a strategic integration designed to create a singular, intake to reporting operational environment for legal professionals.

The new integration allows Canadian real estate law firms to fully leverage the power of Prolegis' real estate practice-specific workflow tools and document automation while maintaining a single, consistent source of truth within Clio's Intelligent Legal Work Platform.

"Our collaboration with Clio and the resulting integration connect the essential tools our customers use every day to serve their clients," said Scott Archibald, CEO of Prolegis. "Establishing a seamless integration which provides access to all required tools throughout the entire matter lifecycle--from initial intake to final billing--establishes a unified experience. This empowers users to enhance data fidelity, significantly reduce non-billable time, and be able to focus entirely on delivering expert client service and a better overall experience."

"Canadian law firms deserve purpose-built technology for the nuances of the Canadian legal landscape," said Luke Slan, General Manager, Canada at Clio. "This integration with Prolegis reflects our deepened commitment to this market, delivering a seamless experience that allows real estate professionals to centralize their data and work with greater confidence and efficiency."

Designed to facilitate better governance and minimize manual data entry, this integrated solution will be available to joint Prolegis and Clio customers in Alberta and Ontario in February 2026, with British Columbia soon to follow.

About Prolegis

Prolegis began as a park bench conversation between an established real estate lawyer and a talented developer about the gaps in Canadian real estate conveyancing technology. In 2018, they launched a cloud native application that builds the business, protects the practice, and benefits the clients of legal teams by truly leveraging technology and workflows. Beyond its comprehensive toolset and efficiencies, Prolegis' impact in a chaotic high-paced environment is best measured by the scores of Prolegis customers being able to go home stress free, never worried that something was missed and confident that tomorrow's work is already organized.

Learn more at www.prolegis.ca

About Clio

Clio is the global leader in legal AI technology, empowering legal professionals and law firms of every size to work smarter, faster, and more securely. Purpose-built for the legal industry, Clio's Intelligent Legal Work Platform streamlines workflows, improves decision-making, and combines powerful technology with industry-leading security.

Trusted by hundreds of thousands of legal professionals in more than 130 countries, and approved by over 100 bar associations and law societies worldwide, Clio sets the standard for innovation and client success across the legal profession. Backed by world-class investors and a mission to transform the legal experience for all, Clio is defining the future of legal work through AI.

Learn more at www.clio.com/ca .

SOURCE Prolegis Solutions Ltd.

Media Contact: Clio Contact, Jesse Glazer, [email protected]; Prolegis Contact: Olivia Stanford, [email protected]