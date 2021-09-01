Progressive Planet Receives Funding for Optimization of Pozglass™ SCM

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 1, 2021 /CNW/ - Progressive Planet Solutions Inc. (TSXV: PLAN) ("PLAN" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it is receiving advisory services and funding of up to $100,000 from the National Research Council of Canada Industrial Research Assistance Program (NRC IRAP) to support the Company's research and development project to optimize PozGlass™ SCM. The project furthers the Company's path to commercialization of economic and eco-friendly cement powders to replace Portland cement and fly ash in the production of concrete.

In recent weeks, PLAN has successfully sequestered CO 2 into the post-consumer glass in PozGlass SCM using a proprietary process. Early results show the carbonated glass improves performance and the emissions reduction potential of PozGlass SCM. A US provisional patent application has been filed by PLAN.

"It is exciting that our early efforts to permanently sequester carbon dioxide in glass have been successful," states Steve Harpur, CEO. "With our NRC IRAP-supported project, we are seeking to further reduce the carbon footprint of PozGlass SCM by converting CO 2 into carbonate, which is permanent carbon sequestration. It is our continued intention to rapidly commercialize PozGlass SCM as a substitute for a significant portion of Portland cement and fly ash used concrete mixes with PozGlass SCM possessing a fraction of the carbon footprint of both Portland cement and fly ash."

Unlike the production of Portland cement and fly ash, the production of PozGlass SCM does not require high temperature roasting or generate huge amounts of off-gassed CO 2 .

ABOUT PROGRESSIVE PLANET

Progressive Planet is an emerging leader in supplying solutions for a livable planet by developing low carbon, pozzolan-based, cementing products which replace equivalent amounts of Portland Cement and fly ash in concrete. The production of Portland Cement is the second largest global generator of CO2 emissions.

Progressive Planet operates its flagship Z1 Natural Pozzolan Quarry in Cache Creek, British Columbia and is earning a 100% interest in the Z2 Natural Pozzolan Property near Falkland, BC and earning a 100% interest in the Heffley Creek Metals and Natural Pozzolan Property. All three properties are within a one-hour drive of Kamloops, BC, an industrial hub with rail access to Canadian and US markets.

