Progressive Planet Receives DTC Eligibility Approval

KAMLOOPS, BC, Dec. 7, 2022 /CNW/ - Progressive Planet (TSXV: PLAN) (OTCQB: ASHXF) ("Progressive Planet", "PLAN", or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its common shares are now eligible for electronic clearing and settlement in the United States through the Depository Trust Company ("DTC").

DTC eligibility is expected to simplify the process of trading and enhance liquidity of PLAN's shares in the United States. The Company's shares recently began trading on the OTCQB® Venture Market ("OTCQB") under the ticker symbol "ASHXF".

This electronic method of clearing securities speeds up the receipt of stock and cash, and thus accelerates the settlement process for investors and brokers, enabling the stock to be traded over a much wider selection of brokerage firms by coming into compliance with their requirements.

"DTC eligibility is an important step for Progressive Planet in our ongoing efforts to introduce our Company to a broader audience of potential investors," said Steve Harpur, CEO of Progressive Planet.

Progressive Planet's common shares will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "PLAN".

PLAN provides information for investors on its corporate progressiveplanet.com/investors/. This includes press releases and other information about financial performance, patents filed, information on corporate governance, and details related to its annual meeting of shareholders.

About Progressive Planet:

Headquartered in Kamloops, British Columbia, we are an established manufacturing and innovation company that is engaged in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of advanced absorbents, regenerative fertilizers, other farm products, and eco-friendly cement products. We are a group of passionate people who use disruptive innovation to have a positive effect on the environment by producing products to "live, farm and build, better."

