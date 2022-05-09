Progressive Planet Promotes Ian Grant to Chief Operating Officer

KAMLOOPS, BC, May 9, 2022 /CNW/ - Progressive Planet Solutions Inc. (TSXV: PLAN) ("PLAN", "Progressive Planet" or the "Company"), a disruptive innovator for cement and agriculture, is pleased to announce the promotion of Ian Grant to Chief Operating Officer.

The promotion of Mr. Grant comes on the heels of the Company completing its successful acquisition and integration with Absorbent Products Ltd. and its expansion of regenerative fertilizer operations. The Company is also pleased to announce that, effective May 2, 2022, Absorbent Products Ltd has changed its name to Progressive Planet Products Inc, with a brand transformation rolling out over the next few months that will bring exciting new opportunities for growth.

Previously serving as Vice President of Business Development, Grant brings years of leadership and industry experience to the COO position driving commercialization of PLAN's initiatives in the low-carbon cement and regenerative fertilizer industries while collaborating with executive team members.

In his new role, Mr. Grant will work closely with CEO Steve Harpur to oversee operations and development of its micronized mineral technologies in addition to supporting the growth of the Company's current lines of business. Grant has relocated his family to Kamloops, with Kamloops being the new joint head office for PLAN and Progressive Planet Products Inc.

Executing on the Company's growth plan, Grant will be leading the shutdown of the seasonal regenerative fertilizer pilot plant in Spallumcheen, BC, moving key equipment to expand the full commercial plant in Kamloops, BC.

"Ian is knowledgeable and an effective leader – key attributes that I value and need in a COO as we continue to build toward the future," said Steve Harpur, CEO of PLAN. "He's played a central role in growing client relationships and navigating a changing marketplace that fully embraces sustainable innovation. We're excited and fortunate to have Ian step into this expanded role."

"Progressive Planet is loaded with a professional team that represents a new era of innovation and environmental science tailor-made for the low-carbon economy,' said Ian Grant. "I look forward to driving adoption of the Company's low-carbon cement and regenerative fertilizer products."

About Progressive Planet

Progressive Planet is a disruptive tech innovation company providing circular solutions and earth-friendly micronized minerals that naturally unlock sustainability benefits across the cement and agriculture sectors. PLAN is developing and producing a portfolio of proprietary solutions focused on sequestering CO2 and minimizing carbon footprints to help our customers build, grow and operate more responsibly.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Although the Company believes that such information is reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct.

Forward looking information is typically identified by such words as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," and similar expressions, or are those that, by their nature, refer to future events. The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking information provided by the Company are not guarantees of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking information as a result of various factors, including but not limited to: the Company's ability to complete the acquisition as described; the Company's ability to complete the proposed private placement; the general state of the industry in which the Company operates; the state of financial markets generally; and other risks and factors that the Company is not aware of at this time.

SOURCE Progressive Planet Solutions

For further information: or investor relations inquiries, please contact us: 1-800-910-3072, [email protected], www.progressiveplanet.ca