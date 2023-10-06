Progressive Planet Launches New Soil Conditioner Product to Further Reduce Chemical Fertilizer Application

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE USA/

CARBON™ Ca the latest proprietary product under the CARBON™ brand of natural fertilizers and soil conditioners

KAMLOOPS, BC, Oct. 6, 2023 /CNW/ - Progressive Planet Solutions Inc. (TSXV: PLAN) (OTCQB: ASHXF) ("Progressive Planet", "PLAN", or the "Company"), a leader in developing CleanTech solutions for the planet, delivers to market a new, natural soil conditioner to be applied on up to 1,355 acres this fall. CARBON™ Ca becomes the second proprietary product developed by Progressive Planet under the CARBON™ brand, following CARBON™ PK.

An initial production run of 61 metric tonnes of CARBON Ca has been sold in Western Canada for broadacre application. With the launch of a fall-application soil conditioner, Progressive Planet is now strategically commercializing a proprietary chemical fertilizer replacement product for both spring and fall applications, with CARBON PK and CARBON Ca, respectively.

CARBON Ca is a trade secret blend of natural ingredients that adds calcium, carbon (humin), humic acid, and fulvic acid to the soil. Calcium is essential for plant health and producing food with higher nutritional values. Carbon (humin), humic acid, and fulvic acid are intended to improve the soil's physical attributes and nutrient availability leading to improved plant productivity and increased residue carbon, which can increase the amount of carbon held in soil organic matter. Initial third-party testing of CARBON Ca shows up to 187% increase in available calcium in a water-soluble form and the Company will look to third parties for support, measurements, and validation of carbon sequestration through assessing increases, if any, in both soil organic matter and soil organic carbon.

Progressive Planet is applying to the Organic Materials Review Institute (OMRI) for approval to use CARBON Ca in certified organic operations. The global Organic Fertilizers Market was valued at USD 11.87 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 27.48 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.31% from 2023 to 2030.

"The CARBON family of natural fertilizers and soil conditioners is about reducing the carbon footprint of the $60B agrochemicals industry with products that rebuild our soils, so they are better able to store carbon and grow food for our rising population," says Progressive Planet VP of Strategy and Investor Relations Ian Grant.

Added Grant: "We continue to further utilize our owned mineral assets and manufacturing capabilities to offer new solutions to the cement and agriculture industries."

Progressive Planet provides regular information for investors on its website: progressiveplanet.com/investors/. This includes press releases and other information about financial performance, patents filed, and information on corporate governance. For further information or investor relations inquiries, please contact:

About Progressive Planet:

We are a CleanTech and manufacturing company with proven product lines based in Kamloops, British Columbia. Our expertise lies in developing critical low-carbon and carbon sequestering solutions using our owned mineral assets and recycled materials to create planet-friendly products that fight climate change and protect our planet's health.

Our products are in 10,000+ retail stores across North America. Our innovations, created at our C-Quester™ Centre of Sustainable Innovation, bring positive disruption to the cement, agricultural and animal-care sectors by creating products that help reduce carbon footprints and restore ecosystems.

