Progressive Planet Finalizes Purchase Agreement with Lafarge Canada

Advances partnership with Canada's largest cement producer

KAMLOOPS, BC, June 29, 2023 /CNW/ - Progressive Planet (TSXV: PLAN) (OTCQB: ASHXF) ("Progressive Planet", "PLAN", or the "Company"), a leader in developing CleanTech solutions for the planet, signs a purchase agreement with Lafarge Canada Inc. ("Lafarge") agreeing to purchase all the PozGlass™ 100G ("PozGlass") produced by the Company's pilot plant up to a maximum of 3500 metric tonnes per year.

The purchase agreement follows the non-binding MOU with Lafarge announced March 13, 2023, and allows Progressive Planet to now focus on proving the patent-pending PozGlass technology as a bolt-on solution for existing cement plants in North America and around the globe.

"The purchase agreement is an enormous accomplishment," says Progressive Planet VP of Strategy and Investor Relations Ian Grant. "It positions us for global licensing and royalties, which will be an important revenue driver for our company."

Added Grant: "Glass has virtually the same chemical composition worldwide, which lends itself to rapid scalability for cement manufacturers utilizing PozGlass technology."

The Kamloops-based pilot plant, the final step to validate this technology, begins construction in 2023 and will be operational in 2024. Lafarge provides technical guidance and support to Progressive Planet in advancing the proprietary PozGlass technology through design, construction, and operation of the pilot plant.

Progressive Planet provides regular information for investors on its website: progressiveplanet.com/investors/.

About Progressive Planet:

We are a CleanTech and manufacturing company based in Kamloops, British Columbia, in the heart of some of Canada's richest volcanic fields, which are the prime ingredient of our innovations. Our expertise lies in merging CleanTech with ancient volcanic ash and recycled minerals to create planet-friendly products that fight climate change and protect our planet's health.

Our products are in 10,000+ retail stores across North America. Our innovations, created at our C-Quester™ Centre of Sustainable Innovation, bring positive disruption to the cement, agricultural and animal-care sectors by creating products that help reduce carbon footprints and restore ecosystems.

For further information: Steve Harpur, President & CEO, 1 (800) 910-3072, [email protected]