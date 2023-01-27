Progressive Planet Engages Independent Trading Group as Market Maker

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE USA/

KAMLOOPS, BC, Jan. 27, 2023 /CNW/ - Progressive Planet Solutions Inc. (TSXV: PLAN) (OTCQB: ASHXF) ("Progressive Planet", "PLAN", or the "Company") announces that, subject to regulatory approval, it has engaged the services of Independent Trading Group ("ITG") to provide market-making services in accordance with TSX Venture Exchange TSXV policies. ITG will trade shares of the Company on the TSXV and all other trading venues with the objective of maintaining a reasonable market and improving the liquidity of the Company's common shares.

Under the agreement, ITG will receive compensation of CAD$7,000 per month, payable monthly in advance. The agreement is for an initial term of three months effective September 13, 2022 and will renew for additional one-month terms unless terminated. The agreement may be terminated by either party with 30 days' notice. There are no performance factors contained in the agreement and ITG will not receive shares or options as compensation. ITG and the Company are unrelated and unaffiliated entities and at the time of the agreement, neither ITG nor its principals have an interest, directly or indirectly, in the securities of the Company.

Additionally, PLAN announces that the Board of Directors has granted a total of 150,000 stock options to an insider of the Company, exercisable at $0.245 for a period of three years. All options were granted in accordance with the Company's stock option plan.

PLAN provides regular information for investors on its website: progressiveplanet.com/investors/. This includes press releases and other information about financial performance, patents filed, and information on corporate governance. For further information or investor relations inquiries, please contact:

About Progressive Planet:

Headquartered in Kamloops, British Columbia, we are an established manufacturing and innovation company that is engaged in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of advanced absorbents, regenerative fertilizers, other farm products, and eco-friendly cement products. We are a group of passionate people who use disruptive innovation to have a positive effect on the environment by producing products to "live, farm and build, better."

About Independent Trading Group

Independent Trading Group (ITG) Inc. is a Toronto based IIROC dealer-member that specializes in market making, liquidity provision, agency execution, ultra-low latency connectivity, and bespoke algorithmic trading solutions. Established in 1992, with a focus on market structure, execution and trading, ITG has leveraged its own proprietary technology to deliver high quality liquidity provision and execution services to a broad array of public issuers and institutional investors.

