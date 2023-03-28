Progressive Planet Appoints Suzanne Davis-Hall, a CleanTech Thought-Leader, to its Board

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE USA/

Davis-Hall, a proven pioneer in ESG implementation, replaces retiring director Peter Lacey

KAMLOOPS, BC, March 28, 2023 /CNW/ - Progressive Planet (TSXV: PLAN) (OTCQB: ASHXF) ("Progressive Planet", "PLAN", or the "Company"), a leader in developing CleanTech solutions for the planet, is pleased to announce the appointment of Suzanne Davis-Hall as an independent member of its Board of Directors, effective immediately.

Suzanne is a global leader in sustainability and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) strategy development and implementation. Suzanne is dedicated to helping organisations manage their sustainability and ESG challenges with innovative, creative and effective tools that deliver results.

"I am excited to be part of Progressive Planet's mission to deliver CleanTech solutions that fight climate change, protect and restore our food systems and ensure the wellbeing of people," said Suzanne Davis-Hall. "I look forward to using my 25-years in championing innovative sustainability and ESG reporting developed across multiple industries to assist Progressive Planet grow and further commercialize the CleanTech products it is bringing to the world."

Progressive Planet has granted 300,000 stock options to Suzanne, exercisable at $0.35 for a period of three years. The options have been granted in accordance with the Company's stock option plan.

The appointment of Suzanne coincides with the resignation of Peter Lacey from Progressive Planet's Board of Directors.

"I am proud to have been a Progressive Planet board member," said Lacey. "In this chapter of my life, I am focusing my current efforts on family and winding down directorships as a result. I continue to be enthused to be an investor in Progressive Planet and the CleanTech solutions developed at its C-Quester™ Centre of Sustainable Innovation."

Progressive Planet recognizes Mr. Lacey for his leadership at Progressive Planet and his ongoing support. "I want to thank Peter for his incredible support as a valued board member of Progressive Planet and wish him the very best in his next chapter of life," said Progressive Planet CEO Steve Harpur.

Added Harpur: "As we now enter into an aggressive growth and innovation phase at Progressive Planet, I am also pleased to welcome Suzanne, a global ESG leader, to our board as we continue to add world-class talent to accelerate positive disruption to the cement, agricultural and animal-care sectors by creating products that reduce carbon footprints and restore ecosystems we all rely on."

Suzanne Davis-Hall co-founded and directed ESG strategy at GenESG Inc, providing expertise and advice on sustainability strategies to various industries. She also served as Vice President ESG at Foran Mining Ltd, where she was responsible for the company's ESG strategy, decarbonisation roadmap and project permitting. She was also Director of Environmental Affairs at Kinross Gold and Director of Environment and Sustainability at the Calgary Airport Authority. In addition, she held positions as Group Manager at Klohn Crippen Berger, Head of Environment and Group Sustainability at Newcrest Mining Ltd, Director of Audit and Assessment at the Federal Government of Australia's Department of Environment.

Suzanne holds an MBA from IE Business School and a Bachelor of Science Honours from the University of Western Australia, as well as a Bachelor of Science from the Australian National University. She is a certified sustainability professional through the International Society of Sustainability Professionals.

Progressive Planet provides regular information for investors on its website: progressiveplanet.com/investors/. This includes press releases and other information about financial performance, patents filed, and information on corporate governance.

About Progressive Planet:

We are a CleanTech and manufacturing company based in Kamloops, British Columbia, in the heart of some of Canada's richest volcanic fields, which are the prime ingredient of our innovations. Our expertise lies in merging CleanTech with ancient volcanic ash and minerals to create planet-friendly products that fight climate change and protect our planet's health.

Our products are in 10,000+ retail stores across North America. Our innovations, created at our C-Quester™ Centre of Sustainable Innovation, are bringing positive disruption to the cement, agricultural and animal-care sectors to create products that contribute to reducing carbon footprints and restoring ecosystems.

For further information: Steve Harpur, President & CEO, 1 (800) 910-3072, [email protected]