Progressive Planet Announces Patent Application Filing for PozGlass™ 100G

KAMLOOPS, BC, July 20, 2022 /CNW/ - Progressive Planet Solutions Inc. (TSXV: PLAN) ("PLAN", "Progressive Planet" or the "Company"), a dominant manufacturer of agricultural, household, and industrial products introducing blue-sky tech that turns post-consumer glass into high-performance cement using CO2 sequestration, announces filing of a 156 country PCT patent application (PCT/CA2022/05111) (the "Application") for a method of improving the properties of ground glass pozzolan. The Application claims priority to, and benefit of, United States provisional patent application No. 63/222912 filed July 16, 2021.

Concrete is the most widely used building material in the world. The production of Portland cement (the binder in concrete) generates approximately 8% of the world's greenhouse gas emissions.

Ground glass pozzolan (finely ground post-consumer glass) has historically been used to replace up to 30% of cement in concrete to improve the performance characteristics and reduce its carbon footprint; however, it contains sodium. Sodium is an undesired material in concrete. When sodium is reduced, the ground glass pozzolan is stronger and better able to reduce alkali-silica reactivity (ASR). PLAN's patent application describes a process where PozGlass™ 100G permanently sequesters CO2 while reducing sodium. The end-product is a ground glass pozzolan with a low carbon footprint, better strength, and better resistance to ASR.

"Having moved production in-house with the commissioning of the PozGlass 100G Demonstration Plant in June, results came down to the wire with our best results to date coming just 4 days prior to our application deadline of July 16," said Ian Grant, COO of PLAN. "Being able to include these results in the patent was significant and couldn't have happened without the sacrifices and extra efforts of our team. We are excited about the future of PozGlass 100G and proud of our in-house team of engineers, scientists, technicians, millwrights, and management which worked tirelessly to meet this patent deadline at the same time that we scaled up from lab scale to our bench scale system at our head office in Kamloops, BC."

The next phase towards commercialization will increase the production rate of PozGlass 100G from bench to pilot scale. During pilot, PLAN will measure parameters such as:

How fast we can process the post-consumer glass;

Total energy consumed in production;

Total CO2 sequestered by the process; and,

Concrete performance.

PLAN will test several equipment options at each stage of the process to ensure maximum optimization and finalize plant design. The pilot scale project is projected to take 9 months.

About Progressive Planet

Progressive Planet is a dominant manufacturer of agricultural, household, and industrial products with two new cement products under development including PozGlass 100G and Poz DE. PozGlass 100G is made from post-consumer glass diverted from landfills and Poz DE is made from waste rock powder generated during the production of PLAN's core products.

The dominant theme of PLAN's new product offerings is minimizing the carbon footprint of these products.

