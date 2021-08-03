Progressive Planet Announces New Business Relationship with Fertoz Ltd.

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 3, 2021 /CNW/ - Progressive Planet Solutions Inc. (TSXV: PLAN) ("PLAN" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce a first Purchase Order (PO) from Fertoz Ltd (ASX: FTZ) ("Fertoz"). The new business relationship focuses on grinding soft rock phosphate into fine powder for use as organic fertilizer.

Since August 2020, PLAN has been processing organic rock powders for agriculture with the same equipment used to make supplementary cementitious materials. While pursuing market demand to move away from chemical fertilizers, PLAN has implemented a series of upgrades to its Comminution Plant to keep up with the rapid growth in demand.

The signed PO kicks off a relationship between Fertoz and PLAN in which PLAN will process Fertoz's phosphate products for sale throughout Western Canada and the Northwest USA.

"Soil is the second biggest carbon sink after the oceans and the most logical place to put excess carbon," says Ian Grant, PLAN's VP of Business Development. "We are extremely pleased to be working with such a like-minded company and be processing materials that will rebuild our soils so they can sequester more CO 2. "

Fertoz is the largest supplier of organic rock phosphate in North America, and recently announced mining permits are in place to access large phosphate resources in Fernie, British Columbia. Fertoz's products promote good agricultural practices that earn farmers carbon credits that can be sold back to industry to offset emissions.

Mining and extraction operations are planned to commence at Fernie in August 2021 to satisfy increasing demand. More on this can be found on Fertoz's blog: https://www.fertoz.com/fernie-operations-to-start-up-in-july-on-promising-orders/

Pat Avery, CEO of Fertoz Ltd. stated, "we have been conducting planning and specifications meetings with Progressive Planet for some time. With their plant upgrades and our increasing sales volumes, particularly specialty blends, PLAN provides a great location for our customers. Fertoz has expanded its line of low carbon and carbon sequestering fertilizers and products. As noted, we have mining in the area and PLAN's operation will allow us to upgrade our low carbon fertilizers cost effectively."

Progressive Planet is an emerging leader in supplying solutions for a livable planet by developing low carbon, pozzolan-based, cementing products which replace equivalent amounts of Portland Cement and fly ash in concrete. The production of Portland Cement is the second largest global generator of CO2 emissions.

Progressive Planet operates its flagship Z1 Natural Pozzolan Quarry in Cache Creek, British Columbia and is earning a 100% interest in the Z2 Natural Pozzolan Property near Falkland, BC and earning a 100% interest in the Heffley Creek Metals and Natural Pozzolan Property. All three properties are within a one-hour drive of Kamloops, BC, an industrial hub with rail access to Canadian and US markets.

