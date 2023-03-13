Progressive Planet Announces Lafarge Canada Innovation Partnership to Pursue a Reduction in Cement's Carbon Footprint

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE USA/

KAMLOOPS, BC, March 13, 2023 /CNW/ - March 13, 2023 – Progressive Planet (TSXV: PLAN) (OTCQB: ASHXF) ("Progressive Planet", "PLAN", or the "Company") is proud to announce the signing of a non-binding MOU on March 13, 2023, with Lafarge Canada Inc. ("Lafarge"), Canada's largest cement producer, to explore a CleanTech solution expected to decrease the carbon footprint of cement.

Under the MOU, Lafarge and Progressive Planet will explore an agreement that will see Lafarge purchase all the PozGlass produced by Progressive Planet's pilot plant, based in Kamloops, BC. The pilot plant is expected to begin construction in 2023 and be operational in 2024. Lafarge will test the commercial possibilities of PozGlass™ 100G ("PozGlass"), the Progressive Planet innovation made of 100 per cent recycled consumer glass. It is designed to replace many of the carbon-intensive ingredients used in cement.

In addition, Lafarge will be Progressive Planet's exclusive cement industry partner in testing and implementing PozGlass into cement products. Both companies will also identify opportunities to expand the PozGlass technology.

"Lafarge is at the forefront of green building solutions and the potential addition of PozGlass to reduce the global warming potential of cement is very promising," says Brad Kohl, President and CEO of Lafarge Western Canada. "We are excited to provide technical guidance and support to Progressive Planet as they move through design, construction and operation of their Pilot Plant to show PozGlass can meet industry performance expectations and be produced at industrial scale."

On March 9, 2023, Progressive Planet announced it is building a 12-tonne per day pilot plant to produce PozGlass and sequester emissions generated from its Kamloops operations. The value proposition to the environment is that replacing a percentage of Portland cement with equivalent amounts of PozGlass reduces the carbon footprint of cement. Progressive Planet has hired Brightspot Climate Inc., a leading Canadian greenhouse gas emissions consulting firm, to measure the carbon footprint of PozGlass using data gathered from the pilot plant.

"We are delighted Lafarge, our partner of choice and a global leader in sustainable construction, will be working with us to help prove the effectiveness of PozGlass," said Progressive Planet CEO Steve Harpur. "Our strategy is focused on product development and licensing of our solutions, and there is no better partner to work with than Lafarge to take this to commercial markets and help the world fight climate change and get to a Net Zero future."

About Lafarge Canada Inc.

Lafarge is Canada's largest provider of sustainable and innovative building solutions including Aggregates, Cement, Ready Mix and Precast Concrete, Asphalt and Paving, and Road and Civil Construction. With over 6,900 employees and 400 sites across the country, we provide green products to build the infrastructure and communities where Canadians live and work. As a member of Holcim Group, our purpose is to build progress for people and the planet. www.lafarge.ca

About Progressive Planet:

We are a well-established CleanTech and manufacturing company based in Kamloops, British Columbia, in the heart of some of Canada's richest volcanic fields, which are the prime ingredient of our innovations. Our expertise lies in merging CleanTech with ancient volcanic ash and minerals to create planet-friendly products that fight climate change and protect our planet's health.

Our products are in 10,000+ retail stores across North America. Our innovations, created at our C-Quester™ Centre of Sustainable Innovation, are bringing positive disruption to the cement, agricultural and animal-care sectors with products that contribute to reducing carbon footprints and restoring ecosystems.

