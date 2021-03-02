Progressive Planet Announces Important Appointment

VANCOUVER, BC, March 2, 2021 /CNW/ - Progressive Planet Solutions Inc. (TSXV: PLAN) ("PLAN" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Greg Silverberg to its research team.

'This appointment is the latest move we have made to beef up our team of scientists working on projects relating to sequestering CO2 in concrete' says CEO, Stephen Harpur. 'Greg earned his PhD in Materials Science at Harvard University and has an undergrad degree in Chemical Engineering from Brown University. Greg has a keen interest in developing sustainable building materials and will help guide Progressive Planet as it takes on related product development initiatives to decarbonize the production of cement.' This appointment is part-time in nature, and Greg remains in his existing role with his current employer.

Progressive Planet now has three highly skilled professionals under contract to work on developing the next generation of cement products which focus on reducing its carbon footprint. These professionals include Dr. Greg Silverberg, Dr. Chad Vecitis, and Dr. Doug Brown.

ABOUT PROGRESSIVE PLANET

Progressive Planet is an emerging leader in supplying solutions for a livable planet by developing low carbon, pozzolan-based, cementing products which replace equivalent amounts of Portland Cement and fly ash in concrete. The production of Portland Cement is the second largest global generator of CO2 emissions.

Progressive Planet operates its flagship Z1 Natural Pozzolan Quarry in Cache Creek, British Columbia and is earning a 100% interest in the Z2 Natural Pozzolan Property near Falkland, BC and earning a 100% interest in the Heffley Creek Metals and Natural Pozzolan Property. All three properties are within a one-hour drive of Kamloops, BC, an industrial hub with rail access to Canadian and US markets.

