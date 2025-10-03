Professor Nicholas Bala Guest Stars on #AskAndrew Program with Family Lawyer Andrew Feldstein

Professor Nicholas Bala, a nationally recognized expert on all legal matters related to children and families, was recently interviewed as a guest star on The #AskAndrew Program, hosted by Andrew Feldstein of Feldstein Family Law Group P.C.

ONTARIO, Calif., Oct. 3, 2025 /CNW/ - The #AskAndrew Program is hosted by Family Lawyer Andrew Feldstein, Managing Partner of Feldstein Family Law Group P.C., which has offices throughout Ontario, Canada. Each episode, Andrew Feldstein sits down with a special guest, who is often a recognized leader in family law, like himself.

In the latest #AskAndrew episode, which premieres monthly, Andrew was joined by the famous Professor Nicholas Bala. With law degrees from Queen's University and Harvard, Professor Bala is a nationally and internationally recognized leader for all Canadian law issues related to children, youth, and families.

The episode – titled "Voice of Children in Family Law Court Proceedings & the Role of the Office of the Children's Lawyer" – allowed Professor Bala to share his decades of insight into just how much a skilled family lawyer can do to protect the rights and interests of children in family law and divorce proceedings, who might otherwise feel voiceless. Overall, the two spent about 30 minutes discussing this important topic and others related to it.

Interested parties can visit either the official Feldstein Family Law Group P.C. YouTube channel (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y3C3uupFUwk) or the law firm's official Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/feldsteinfamilylawgroup/videos/24835299272747824/?rdid=wAiOKW43Tb4fWpMY#) to watch the full #AskAndrew episode featuring Professor Nicholas Bala. More information about Andrew Feldstein and Feldstein Family Law Group P.C. in Ontario, Canada, can be found at www.separation.ca.

