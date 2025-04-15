Professor Mohammad Dastbaz Appointed as CEO of MLA College

LONDON, April 15, 2025 /CNW/ -- The MLA College Board is delighted to announce the appointment of Professor Mohammad Dastbaz as its new Chief Executive Officer and Principal.

Professor Dastbaz joins MLA College from the University of Suffolk, where he held the position of Deputy Vice-Chancellor. With a distinguished career in higher education leadership, he brings a wealth of experience and a strong track record of advancing academic innovation, digital learning, and internationalisation.

Professor Mohammad Dastbaz

His academic expertise lies in computing, and he holds a PhD in the Design, Development and Evaluation of Multimedia Systems. He is a Fellow of the Chartered Institute for IT (The British Computer Society) and has consistently demonstrated a passion for the integration of technology, sustainability and education throughout his career. Prior to his role at the University of Suffolk, he served as Dean of the School of Computing, Information Technology and Engineering at the University of East London, and later as Dean and Pro Vice-Chancellor at Leeds Beckett University.

Commenting on his appointment, Professor Dastbaz said:

"I am delighted to be joining MLA College, a unique and prestigious higher education institution, a key partner of United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR) and CIFAL City of London, at such an exciting time in its journey. MLA has a strong reputation for innovation in education, particularly in the maritime and environmental sustainability sectors. I look forward to working with staff, students, and partners to further strengthen that reputation and guide MLA College into its next chapter."

In addition to his academic leadership, Professor Dastbaz is a widely published author. His publications reflect his commitment to sustainable innovation and include titles such as Green Information Technology: A Sustainable Approach, Industry 4.0 and Engineering for a Sustainable Future, Technology for Smart Futures, Challenges of Urbanisation, and Social Sustainability.

Professor John Chudley, Rector of MLA College and Chair of the UK Engineering Council, offered a warm welcome:

"Professor Dastbaz's appointment marks a significant milestone in the evolution of MLA College. His leadership experience and academic vision will play a vital role in shaping our future; especially as we work toward university status. I am personally delighted to welcome him on board and look forward to the contributions he will undoubtedly make to our community."

Mr Chris Gaunt OBE, Chair of the MLA College Board, added a strategic perspective:

"On behalf of the Board, I am pleased to welcome Professor Dastbaz to MLA College. His broad expertise in education, innovation, and sustainability aligns perfectly with our long-term goals. We are confident that his leadership will guide us with clarity and purpose as we embark on this next exciting chapter."

With this appointment, MLA College reinforces its commitment to innovation, sustainability, and academic excellence as it continues its mission to deliver high-quality, flexible education to learners around the world.

