PRODUCT OF THE YEAR CANADA ANNOUNCES 2022 AWARD WINNERS

In an ever-changing consumer landscape, the annual Product of the Year Awards are a go-to resource for those looking to find the best new products on the market, whether they're shopping online or in-store. With a distinctive red seal that is globally recognized as the vote of confidence from consumers themselves, shoppers can easily cut through the clutter and trust that these products demonstrate the utmost innovation in their respective categories, whether in function, design, packaging or ingredients.

"Given the continued flux and uncertainty over the past two years, we're prouder than ever to provide consumers with the vote of 4,000 fellow shoppers as a guide they can trust when making important purchase decisions for themselves and their families," said Mike Nolan, Global CEO of Product of the Year Management. "One of the great strengths of Product of the Year is that we champion manufacturers for putting forward products that reflect the latest trends and offer consumers the solutions they're looking for."

For over 30 years globally and 13 years in Canada, Product of the Year has served as the stage for brands to showcase exceptional quality and innovation. As an annual benchmark that forecasts the trends in store for the year ahead, this year's winners reflect the things that everyday consumers value most—from personal care, household essentials to the latest food and beverage options and beyond.

The 35 winners of the 2022 Product of the Year Canada Award include:

Beauty | L'Oréal Paris Voluminous Noir Balm Mascara – L'Oréal Paris

Podium – Bread & Bagel | Dempster's Signature Bagels – Bimbo Canada

Dempster's Signature Bagels – Cheese | Boursin Minis Garlic & Fine Herbs – Fromageries Bel

Boursin Minis Garlic & Fine Herbs – Coffee Maker | Hamilton Beach FlexBrew® TRIO Coffee Maker – Hamilton Beach

Hamilton Beach FlexBrew® TRIO Coffee Maker – Cookware | T-Fal Platinum Hard Anodized Cookware – Group SEB Canada

T-Fal Platinum Hard Anodized Cookware – Dairy-Free Cheese | Boursin Dairy Free – Fromageries Bel

Boursin Dairy Free – Electric Toothbrush | Philips One by Sonicare – Philips Canada

Philips One by Sonicare – Face Serum | Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hyaluronic Acid Serum – Johnson & Johnson

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hyaluronic Acid Serum – Frozen Food | Compliments Smoked Gouda Cheese Beef Burgers Stuffed – Sobeys Inc.

Compliments Smoked Gouda Cheese Beef Burgers Stuffed – Functional Beverage | Oasis Health Break with collagen – A. Lassonde Inc.

Oasis Health Break with collagen – Gluten-Free | Sol Cuisine Cauliflower Burger – Sol Cuisine

Sol Cuisine Cauliflower Burger – G rocery Delivery Service | Voilà by Sobeys – Sobeys Inc.

Voilà by Sobeys – Hair Care | Dove Hair Therapy Breakage Remedy Range – Unilever Canada

Dove Hair Therapy Breakage Remedy Range – Healthy Snacks | Angie's BOOMCHICKAPOP® Salted Maple Flavoured Kettle Corn – Conagra

Angie's BOOMCHICKAPOP® Salted Maple Flavoured Kettle Corn – Household Cleaning Product | Sunlight Rinse Aid – Henkel

Sunlight Rinse Aid – Household Product | SpongeTowels UltraPRO Paper Towel – Kruger Products L.P.

SpongeTowels UltraPRO Paper Towel – Mattress | Casper Wave Hybrid Snow – Casper

Casper Wave Hybrid Snow – Mattress-in-a-box | Cocoon™ by Sealy Classic Mattress – Sealy Canada ltd.

Cocoon™ by Sealy Classic Mattress – Organic Beverage | Blender Bites 1 Step Organic Smoothie Pucks – Blender Bites Ltd.

Blender Bites 1 Step Organic Smoothie Pucks – Plant-based Chicken | Sol Cuisine Hot N' Spicy Chik'n Wings – Sol Cuisine

Sol Cuisine Hot N' Spicy Chik'n Wings – Plant-based Foods | Dempster's Chickpea Tortillas – Bimbo Canada

Dempster's Chickpea Tortillas – Ready-to-eat | Vector Maple Crunch Cereal – Kellogg Canada

Vector Maple Crunch Cereal – Sauces | Heinz Crowdsauced – The Kraft Heinz Company

Heinz Crowdsauced – Skin Care | Neutrogena Bright Boost Overnight Recovery Gel Cream – Johnson & Johnson

Neutrogena Bright Boost Overnight Recovery Gel Cream – Small Appliances | T-fal Easy Fry Grill & Steam XXL Air Fryer – Group SEB

T-fal Easy Fry Grill & Steam XXL Air Fryer – Snack Bars | Live Right Cran-Cherry Cashew Dark Chocolate Fruit & Nut Bar – Live Right Snacks

Live Right Cran-Cherry Cashew Dark Chocolate Fruit & Nut Bar – Snacks - Cheese & Cheese Flavoured | Compliments Maple & Aged White Cheddar Popcorn Mix – Sobeys Inc.

Compliments Maple & Aged White Cheddar Popcorn Mix – Snacks | Takis® Dragon Sweet Chili™ – Bimbo Canada

Takis® Dragon Sweet Chili™ – Sofa-in-a-box | The Endy Sofa – Endy

The Endy Sofa – Soups & Dressings | Campbell's® Concentrated Broth – Campbell Company of Canada

Campbell's® Concentrated Broth – Spreads | The Laughing Cow® Mix Chickpea with Herbs – Bel Canada Group

The Laughing Cow® Mix Chickpea with Herbs – Sustainable Product | Ziploc Recyclable Paper Bags – SC Johnson

Ziploc Recyclable Paper Bags – Sweet Snacks | Sara Lee Little Bites Party Cake Mini Muffins – Bimbo Canada

Sara Lee Little Bites Party Cake Mini Muffins – Vision Care | Hoya MiYOSMART Lens – Hoya Vision Care Canada

The 2022 Product of the Year Canada winners will be highlighted nationally in a segment of The Morning Show on Global, on March 3 at 9:00 a.m., hosted by Carolyn MacKenzie and Jeff McArthur. In addition, the 2022 winners will be featured in a video pre-roll to run on GlobalTV app and ConnectedTV, across targeted content from some of Corus premium brands, such as Global Television, W Network, HGTV Canada, Food Network Canada, and Slice. Winning products will also receive coverage from EnsembleIQ, a premier business intelligence resource with revered publications, including Canadian Grocer and Convenience Store News Canada.

For additional information about the 2022 Product of the Year Canada winners, visit productoftheyear.ca and follow along on social media with #POYCanada2022 on Instagram , Facebook , LinkedIn and Twitter .

About Product of the Year:

Product of the Year is the largest consumer-voted award for product innovation. Established over 30 years ago, POY currently operates in over 40 countries with the same purpose: guide consumers to the best products in their market and reward manufacturers for quality and innovation. Product of the Year winners are backed by the votes of 4,000 consumers in a national representative study conducted by research partner Kantar, a global leader in consumer research. The award is a powerful merchandising program for marketers proven to increase product sales, distribution, and awareness. Winning products announced in February of each year are included in Product of the Year's national marketing program and receive the right to use the Product of the Year honor and logo in their own marketing and sales communications for two years. For more information, visit productoftheyear.ca .

About Kantar:

Kantar is the world's leading marketing data, insight, and consultancy company. We know more about how people live, feel, shop, vote, watch and post worldwide than any other company. Working across the entire sales and marketing lifecycle, we help brands uncover growth in an extraordinary world. Kantar is part of WPP and its services are employed by over half of the Fortune 500 companies in 100 countries.

