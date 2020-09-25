Prodigy Ventures Inc. Places on The Globe and Mail's Brand-new Ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies for the Second Year in a Row

(TSXV: PGV)

TORONTO, Sept. 25, 2020 /CNW/ - Prodigy Ventures Inc. (TSXV: PGV) ("Prodigy" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it placed No. 353 on the 2020 Report on Business ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies.

Canada's Top Growing Companies ranks Canadian companies on three-year revenue growth. Prodigy earned its spot with three-year growth of 84%.

Launched in 2019, the Canada's Top Growing Companies editorial ranking aims to celebrate entrepreneurial achievement in Canada by identifying and amplifying the success of growth-minded, independent businesses in Canada. It is a voluntary program; companies had to complete an in-depth application process in order to qualify. In total, 400 companies earned a spot on this year's ranking.

The full list of 2020 winners, and accompanying editorial coverage, is published in the October issue of Report on Business magazine—out now—and online at tgam.ca/TopGrowing.

"The stories of Canada's Top Growing Companies are worth telling at any time, but are especially relevant in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic," says James Cowan, Editor of Report on Business magazine. "As businesses work to rebuild the economy, their resilience and innovation make for essential reading."

"Any business leader seeking inspiration should look no further than the 400 businesses on this year's Report on Business ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies," says Phillip Crawley, Publisher and CEO of The Globe and Mail. "Their growth helps to make Canada a better place, and we are proud to bring their stories to our readers."

About Prodigy Ventures Inc.

Prodigy delivers Fintech innovation. The Company develops software and services with emerging technologies for digital transformation, identity and payments. Digital transformation services include strategy, architecture, design, project management, agile development, quality engineering and staff augmentation. Prodigy has been recognized as one of Canada's fastest growing companies with multiple awards: Deloitte's Fast 50 Canada and Fast 500 North America (2016, 2017, 2018), Branham 300 (2017, 2018), Growth 500 (2018 and 2019), Canada's Top Growing Companies (2019 and 2020).

