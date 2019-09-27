Prodigy Ventures Inc. Places No. 236 on The Globe and Mail's Brand-new Ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies

TORONTO, Sept. 27, 2019 /CNW/ - Prodigy Ventures Inc. (TSXV:PGV) ("Prodigy" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it placed No. 236 on the inaugural Report on Business ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies.

Canada's Top Growing Companies ranks Canadian companies on three-year revenue growth. Prodigy earned its spot with three-year growth of 140%.

Launched in 2019, the Canada's Top Growing Companies ranking program aims to celebrate entrepreneurial achievement in Canada by identifying and amplifying the success of growth-minded, independent businesses in Canada. It is a voluntary program; companies had to complete an in-depth application process in order to qualify. In total, 400 companies made the ranking this year.

The full list of 2019 winners, and accompanying editorial coverage, is published in the October issue of Report on Business magazine—out now—and online at tgam.ca/TopGrowing.

"We created the Canada's Top Growing Companies program because we believe there is much Report on Business readers can learn from the successes of the country's best entrepreneurs," says Derek DeCloet, Editor of Report on Business and Executive Editor at The Globe and Mail. "We're excited to be telling their stories."

"The 400 companies on the inaugural Report on Business ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies ranking demonstrate ambition, innovation and tremendous business acumen," says Phillip Crawley, Publisher and CEO of The Globe and Mail. "Their contributions to the economy help to make Canada a better place, and warrant commendation."

About The Globe and Mail

The Globe and Mail is Canada's foremost news media company, leading the national discussion and causing policy change through brave and independent journalism since 1844. With our award-winning coverage of business, politics and national affairs, The Globe and Mail newspaper reaches 6.6 million readers every week in our print or digital formats, and Report on Business magazine reaches 1.8 million readers in print and digital every issue. Our investment in innovative data science means that as the world continues to change, so does The Globe. The Globe and Mail is owned by Woodbridge, the investment arm of the Thomson family.

About Prodigy Ventures Inc.

Prodigy delivers Fintech innovation. The Company develops software and services with emerging technologies for digital transformation, identity and payments. Digital transformation services include strategy, architecture, design, project management, agile development, quality engineering and staff augmentation. Prodigy has been recognized as one of Canada's fastest growing companies with multiple awards: Deloitte's Fast 50 Canada and Fast 500 North America (2016, 2017, 2018), Branham 300 (2017, 2018), Growth 500 (2018 and 2019), Canada's Top Growing Companies (2019).

