Prodigy Ventures Inc. Announces Closing of Acquisition of ZoftNow Inc.

TORONTO, Feb. 14, 2020 /CNW/ - Prodigy Ventures Inc. (TSXV: PGV) ("Prodigy" or the "Company") today announced the closing of the recently announced acquisition of ZoftNow Inc. ("ZoftNow") (see press release dated February 5, 2020). ZoftNow is a boutique consulting firm with practitioners & associates that have extensive experience & capabilities in both technology products and projects lifecycle from digital transformation assessments to successful ongoing maintenance programs.

Pursuant to the terms of the share purchase agreement, on closing the Company paid the vendors an aggregate cash payment of $411,010 (being the $450,000 cash portion of the purchase price reduced for certain closing adjustments) and has issued to the vendors an aggregate of 1,072,500 common shares in the capital of Prodigy. In addition, the Company will issue an additional 1,072,500 common shares on the second anniversary of the closing date (subject to the terms and conditions of the share purchase agreement).

Prodigy delivers Fintech innovation. The Company develops software and services with emerging technologies for digital transformation, identity and payments. Digital transformation services include strategy, architecture, design, project management, agile development, quality engineering and staff augmentation. Prodigy has been recognized as one of Canada's fastest growing companies with multiple awards: Deloitte's Fast 50 Canada and Fast 500 North America (2016, 2017, 2018), Branham 300 (2017, 2018), Growth 500 (2018 and 2019), Canada's Top Growing Companies (2019).

