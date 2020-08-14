Prodigy Ventures Inc. Announces Appointment of Senior VP, Issuance of Options

(TSXV: PGV)

TORONTO, Aug. 14, 2020 /CNW/ - Prodigy Ventures Inc. (TSXV: PGV) ("Prodigy" or the "Company") today has appointed George Colwell Senior Vice-President of the Company. Mr. Colwell previously held the position of Vice-President, Digital Transformation.

"George has made a major impact on both our strategy and execution since joining Prodigy," commented Mr. Watts, CEO. "I am excited to work closely with him as we continue to execute on our vision as break new ground in the Digital Identity, Payments, and Transformation spaces."

In connection with the appointment, Mr. Colwell has been granted 575,000 incentive stock options, which will vest on December 31, 2021, each exercisable into one common share at a price of $0.095 per share and expire on August 14, 2022. The options are subject to the terms of the Company's stock option plan and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Prodigy Ventures Inc.

Prodigy delivers Fintech innovation. The Company develops software and services with emerging technologies for digital transformation, identity and payments. Digital transformation services include strategy, architecture, design, project management, agile development, quality engineering and staff augmentation. Prodigy has been recognized as one of Canada's fastest growing companies with multiple awards: Deloitte's Fast 50 Canada and Fast 500 North America (2016, 2017, 2018), Branham 300 (2017, 2018), Growth 500 (2018 and 2019), Canada's Top Growing Companies (2019).

