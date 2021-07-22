Prodigy's IDVerifact partners with Railz to prevent risk in accounting

TORONTO, July 22, 2021 /CNW/ - Prodigy Ventures Inc. (TSXV: PGV) ("Prodigy" or the "Company") today announced an agreement entered in between its wholly-owned subsidiary, IDVerifact Inc. and Railz, the leading Accounting Data-as-a-Service™ platform that provides a single connection to major accounting service providers.

As part of the agreement, IDVerifact will integrate Railz real-time accounting data into the IDVerifact platform through a single API key. "At IDVerifact our goal is to produce the most comprehensive platform of digital identity and trusted digital asset solutions to our enterprise clients. Railz is leading in the delivery of Accounting Data-as-a-Service™ and provides IDVerifact with a unique source of digital assets providing a clear view of a company's cash flow and, more importantly, easily including those insights directly into a digital process. IDVerifact includes accounting data as a service as part of our risk pillar for small and medium enterprises and we are excited to count Railz as a partner, helping us build out our ever-growing list of unique digital assets in this space." said George Colwell, SVP Digital Practices at IDVerifact.

The Railz platform helps companies drive deeper and more impactful relationships with their small-medium business (SMB) customers. "With IDVerifact and Railz, financial institutions can integrate with our data-as-a-service platform and have the combined trust of leading digital identity providers to mitigate risk, fraud, and more in their data analysis." Says Sohaib Zahid, co-founder and CEO of Railz, the "IDVerifact and Railz combined technology services offer an exciting yet secure digital transformation for financial institutions."

To learn more, visit our websites, https://prodigy.ventures/ and https://idverifact.com/.

To learn more about Railz and the services it provides, visit:

https://www.Railz.ai/index.html

About IDVerifact Inc.

A Prodigy venture, IDVerifact provides the ability to combine and access a complete suite of leading digital identity providers to meet any business use case. With IDVerifact, organizations stay ahead of fraud, quickly identify risk, and ensure compliance while optimizing their ability to grow revenues and improve client experiences with digital transactions. Providing solutions for identity proofing, KYC, AML, zero proofing and risk proof management. Visit us at https://idverifact.com/

About Railz

Railz is building the largest financial data network to empower financial institutions to make sense of accounting data across multiple platforms. Railz is the only financial data-as-a-service solution that connects, normalizes, and analyzes financial data from top accounting service providers. We do this to make financing decisions faster, better, and easier for financial institutions and their commercial and small-medium business (SMB) customers. Out of Toronto, Canada our fintech company recently raised our Series A to scale our Accounting Data-as-a-Service™ platform. Follow our growth on the Railz website .

About Prodigy Ventures Inc.

Prodigy delivers Fintech innovation. The Company provides leading edge platforms, including IDVerifact™ for digital identity , and new Fintech platforms for open banking and payments. Our services business, Prodigy Labs™, integrates and customizes our platforms for unique enterprise customer requirements, and provides technology services for digital identity, payments, open banking and digital transformation. Digital transformation services include strategy, architecture, design, project management, agile development, quality engineering and staff augmentation. Prodigy has been recognized as one of Canada's fastest growing companies with multiple awards: Deloitte's Fast 50 Canada and Fast 500 North America (2016, 2017, 2018), Branham 300 (2017, 2018), Growth List (2018, 2019 and 2020), and Canada's Top Growing Companies (2019 and 2020).

For more information on Prodigy Ventures visit https://prodigy.ventures

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

Certain information set out in this news release constitutes forward-looking information. Forward looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe" and similar expressions. Forward looking statements in this press release include statements regarding the anticipated benefits and timing of the integration of Railz into the IDVerifact platform. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, and that information obtained from third party sources is reliable, they can give no assurance that those expectations will prove to have been correct. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements included in this document, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which the forward-looking statements are based will occur. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not occur, which may cause actual results in future periods to differ materially from any estimates or projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, risk factors set forth in the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis for the three months ended March 31, 2021, a copy of which is filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Readers are cautioned that this list of risk factors should not be construed as exhaustive. These statements are made as at the date hereof and unless otherwise required by law, the Company does not intend, or assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Prodigy Ventures Inc.

For further information: PRODIGY VENTURES INC., Andrew Hilton, Chief Financial Officer, [email protected], 416-606-8833; Yana Glushchenko, Marketing and Communications Lead, [email protected], 647-808-5081

Related Links

https://prodigy.ventures/

