Prodigy's IDVerifact partners with BioConnect to verify identity across physical, IOT and digital applications

TORONTO, Aug. 23, 2021 /CNW/ - Prodigy Ventures Inc. (TSXV: PGV) ("Prodigy" or the "Company") today announced an agreement entered into between its wholly-owned subsidiary, IDVerifact Inc. and BioConnect.

As part of the agreement, IDVerifact will integrate BioConnect's Trust Platform, including multi-factor Authentication (MFA) and endpoint security solutions into its advanced digital identity platform. "IDVerifact's mission is to provide the most comprehensive platform of digital identity and trusted digital asset solutions to our enterprise clients. BioConnect is leading in the provision of digital and physical biometrics solutions. BioConnect's functionality allows us to expand the passive and passwordless capabilities for our clients providing IDVerifact with expanded flexibility when solving unique step-up and access use cases. Providing the ability to remove friction in existing identity validation and confirmation processes to our clients is essential in today's digital world," said George Colwell, SVP Digital Practices at IDVerifact.

The BioConnect Trust Platform is a modern security solution that connects your existing systems with the latest generation of biometric and mobile security. It is designed for large enterprises with complex infrastructure and security requirements, who need to reduce the risk of fraudulent digital transactions or access (for e.g., Financial Institutions), as well as those seeking to secure physical assets or facilities and increase regulatory compliance. "The integration of BioConnect's Trust Platform with Prodigy's IDVerifact will deliver identity assurance and adaptive authentication through mobile based multi-factor biometric authentication for digital transactions to meet enterprise customers' security needs, compliance requirements and to prevent fraud," said Mark Brady, VP Strategic Markets at BioConnect.

To learn more, visit our websites, https://prodigy.ventures/ and https://idverifact.com/.

To learn more about BioConnect and the services it provides, visit: https://www.bioconnect.com/.

About IDVerifact Inc.

A Prodigy venture, IDVerifact provides the ability to combine and access a complete suite of leading digital identity providers to meet any business use case. With IDVerifact, organizations stay ahead of fraud, quickly identify risk, and ensure compliance while optimizing their ability to grow revenues and improve client experience with digital transactions. Providing solutions for identity proofing, KYC, AML, zero proofing and risk proof management. To learn more about IDVerifact, visit https://idverifact.com/.

About BioConnect

BioConnect offers solutions to the toughest security problems that the enterprise faces. We help to increase security and identity assurance for any access event, no matter the deployment. Enabling trust in the connected world, BioConnect provides enterprise biometric authentication & a security platform to establish stronger trust in unifying a person's identity across physical, IoT and digital applications. The result is exact identity assurance, advanced cybersecurity and protection of the most valuable company assets; their people, data and IP. By innovating on the breadth of authentication options, BioConnect provides a level of trust that does not yet exist in the market today. The company is based in Toronto, Canada and is passionately powered by the brightest and most forward-thinking minds. With over 60 BioConnectors, we are quickly growing and scaling towards the future. To learn more about BioConnect and the services it provides, visit: https://www.bioconnect.com/.

About Prodigy Ventures Inc.

Prodigy delivers Fintech innovation. The Company provides leading edge platforms, including IDVerifact™ for digital identity, and tunl.™ for open banking and customer chat support, coupled with seamless integration of our partners best-of-breed Fintech platforms. Our services business, Prodigy Labs™, integrates and customizes our platforms for unique enterprise customer requirements, and provides technology services for digital identity, open banking, payments and digital transformation. Digital transformation services include strategy, architecture, design, project management, agile development, quality engineering and staff augmentation. Prodigy has been recognized as one of Canada's fastest growing companies with multiple awards. For more information on Prodigy Ventures visit https://prodigy.ventures.

