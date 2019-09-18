Prize Mining Announces the Resignation of Michael McPhie as CEO, President and Director and Appointment of Gary Claytens as Interim CEO, President and Director

VANCOUVER, Sept. 18, 2019 /CNW/ - PRIZE MINING CORPORATION ("Prize" or the "Company") (TSXV:PRZ) (OTCQB:PRZFF) (MQSP:GR:FRANKFURT) announces the resignation of Michael McPhie as CEO, President and a Director of Prize. Gary Claytens has been appointed as CEO, President and Director on an interim basis.

Mr. McPhie will remain as a consultant to the company and will assist with transitional matters and advancing the company's interests in British Columbia, Mexico and Ontario.

The Board of Directors wishes to thank Mr. McPhie for his efforts and leadership in managing and advancing the company over the past year and a half. During his tenure the company acquired and advanced the Manto Negro copper-silver project in Mexico and funded and undertook successful exploration drill programs in both BC and Mexico. He also negotiated the acquisition of the Carscallen Gold property in Ontario and recently launched the renaming and rebranding of the company. Mr. McPhie is leaving Prize to focus on his company Falkirk Resource and Environmental Consultants and to continue his work as Chairman of the Board of Directors at Ridley Terminals Inc.

About Gary Claytens

Mr. Claytens has a Bachelors Degree in Economics from UBC and brings over 30 years of experience in the resource exploration field, from mining to oil and gas. Mr. Claytens has held positions with various producing mining and oil companies that are both public and private. Previously, Mr. Claytens held the position of stockbroker with Yorkton Securities in the mid 1980's, before being hired as a mining analyst with a mid-sized exploration company in Vancouver. He currently serves as a Director and Vice President of Vanstar Mining Resources who have an exciting gold discovery in Quebec with Iamgold. Mr. Claytens is also the founder and CEO of a private oil and gas company with light oil production in Alberta.

About Prize Mining Corp.

Prize is a junior mining issuer listed on the TSX Venture Exchange. Prize is focused on the exploration and development of the Manto Negro Copper Property in Mexico and the Kena Gold Property in BC. Shareholders recently approved a change of name for Prize to Boundary Gold and Copper Mining Ltd. and the Company is waiting on final approval for the name change from the TSX-V. Find out more at: www.prizemining.com

