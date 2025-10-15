Private Investment Firm Snowdon Partners Announces Team Promotions

MONTREAL, Oct. 15, 2025 /CNW/ - Private investment firm Snowdon Partners is proud to announce that it has promoted two of the firm's dedicated professionals to Principal. These well-deserved promotions not only recognize individual achievement, but also the firm's impressive and expanding sourcing and execution capabilities. Alexandre Minville has been promoted to Principal, Private Equity, where he will help lead the firm's investment execution activities. Alex has grown into a committed dealmaker, helping Snowdon Partners diligence, negotiate and close complex transactions, often under pressure. He has also played a key support role post-closing, driving value-creating initiatives and doing the difficult integration work required in the lower middle market. Going forward, he will spend more time supporting Snowdon's portfolio of enduring businesses, and leading transactions at a firm level. "Alex has demonstrated a unique mix of creativity, rigor and steadfastness, helping Snowdon close landmark deals across industries" said Liroy Haddad, Snowdon Partners co-founder.

Adam Rankine has been promoted to Principal, Origination, where he will continue to spearhead deal sourcing and origination efforts. Adam has demonstrated an exceptional ability to identify compelling investment opportunities across North America by building meaningful relationships with M&A advisors in Snowdon Partner's target sectors and deal characteristics. His market knowledge and origination capabilities have been key drivers of the firm's deal flow, allowing Snowdon to buy right in a market that is increasingly competitive and challenging. "Adam has proven out the thesis that high quality deal origination and proactive pipeline management provide an edge and can drive returns in the long run" said Dan Chetrit, Snowdon Partners co-founder.

These promotions mark an important milestone in Snowdon Partners' history, further cementing its active ownership approach to private equity by continuing to invest in great people.

About Snowdon Partners

Snowdon Partners is a growth-oriented private investment firm dedicated to building great businesses by partnering with outstanding entrepreneurs and providing the help and capital they need to grow. We focus on acquiring and accelerating the growth of successful companies within industrial/business services, specialty manufacturing, distribution, and technology sectors that range from $3mm to $15mm of EBITDA. We put people first, think independently, and invest for the long term, as we believe that lasting value takes time to create and sustain. To learn more about our investment strategy, please visit our website (www.snowdonpartners.ca) or get in touch.

