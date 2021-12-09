Private Debt Partners funds $5,000,000 to Aeronergie Inc.

MONTREAL, Dec. 9, 2021 /CNW/ - Private Debt Partners ("PDP") is pleased to announce it has funded a $5.0 million term loan to Aeronergie Inc. ("Aeronergie"). The proceeds will recapitalize Aeronergie's balance sheet and will provide additional working capital to support continued growth of their solutions which enable corporations to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The deal funded on November 12th, 2021 from PDP's Senior Opportunities Fund ("SOF").

Aeronergie President Carl Binette commented, "Aeronergie has always been focused on delivering market leading energy efficiency solutions. We are pleased to have found a financing partner which understands our strategy and has been able to structure a customized solution in support of our growing customer base." PDP Managing Partner Jean-Christophe Greck commented, "We are excited to have provided a creative debt solution for Aeronergie which we expect to facilitate the growth of their business in Quebec and other provinces across Canada." Aeronergie and PDP look forward to this long-term partnership.

Managing Partner Jean-Christophe Greck commented, "This transaction demonstrates the continuing deployment of PDP's Senior Opportunities Fund. Further, this loan solidifies PDP's presence in the Quebec marketplace as a reliable and trusted financing partner." The first closing of the SOF was on April 15th, 2021, and PDP is actively working to provide senior term financing solutions to growing companies in the Canadian mid-market.

ABOUT AERONERGIE INC.

Aeronergie Inc. is a Quebec-based manufacturer of heat recovery systems, solar collectors, air curtains and other energy saving products. The Company's main objective is to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by reducing energy consumption and improving air treatment. Aeronergie has partnered with PDP to consolidate its growing installations in Quebec and also support growth in other provinces.

ABOUT PRIVATE DEBT PARTNERS

Private Debt Partners is a private debt firm solely focused on Canadian mid-market opportunities. PDP originates and structures senior secured loans to high-quality companies. PDP was co-founded by Jeffrey Deacon, Greg Dimmer and Jean-Christophe Greck who combined bring over 35 years of experience in fundraising, origination, portfolio management and underwriting. Lead investors include Stephen Lister and Thomas MacMillan. Additional information on PDP is available at www.privatedebt.com

