Privacy4Cars Vehicle Privacy Report™ Tool Launches in Canada

ATLANTA, June 7, 2023 /CNW/ -- Privacy4Cars , the first privacy-tech company focused on creating solutions for data collected by vehicles, announced today that its revolutionary tool, Privacy4Cars' Vehicle Privacy Report™, is now available in Canada. For the first time, Canadian consumers can quickly see key privacy facts about a vehicle, including Personal Information (PI) the manufacturer collects, shares and sells, with the simple entry of a vehicle's VIN, exclusively at vehicleprivacyreport.com . The expansion to vehicles registered and operated in Canada comes on the heels of a successful launch in the United States last month.

"Before the release of our Vehicle Privacy Report™ tool, consumers had to spend hours researching and reading complex legal documents to try and understand the privacy policies and terms of the average automaker and that they agree to when they buy, lease, or rent a vehicle," said Andrea Amico, Privacy4Cars Founder. "Since the launch of our Vehicle Privacy Report™ in the U.S. just a few weeks ago, tens of thousands of consumers have already accessed personalized reports, with many taking action to advocate for their privacy. The impressive number of consumers that care about their privacy and demand greater transparency and fairer practices in the automotive sector made us even more eager to expand our tool's reach into Canada, where both consumer attitudes and the regulatory mandates for privacy continue to increase."

After entering the vehicle's VIN in the search bar at https://vehicleprivacyreport.com , a detailed privacy report will generate immediately. Each Vehicle Privacy Report™ includes two key pieces of information: the Vehicle Privacy Label™, which is a set of ten standardized clickable icons that synthesize the data collection, sharing, and selling practices of vehicle manufacturers, per their Canadian public policies and terms, and the Vehicle Privacy History™, which lists known actions businesses have taken to protect the privacy of their customers.

For auto dealers in Canada, the Vehicle Privacy Report™ tool can be embedded into their websites helping fairly communicate the data practices of auto companies for each specific vehicle on their lot, building trust with their customers, and embracing PIPEDA's Openness Principle. Dealerships can also safeguard the PI consumers often leave behind in vehicles by adding Privacy4Cars' multi-patented data deletion solution, AutoCleared™, available in Canada through HeyAuto.

The need for this tool by consumers and businesses, alike, in Canada grows greater by the day. In fact, a recent study conducted by Privacy4Cars in association with Canadian Automobile Association (CAA) revealed nine out of ten Canadian consumers could find the data of previous drivers and passengers (e.g., home address, garage codes, location history, phone data, etc.) just by test-driving one or two vehicles of their choice.

For more information about Vehicle Privacy Report™, visit https://vehicleprivacyreport.com .

ABOUT PRIVACY4CARS

Privacy4Cars, Inc. is the first and only technology company focused on identifying and resolving data privacy issues across the automotive ecosystem. Our mission, Driving Privacy, means offering a suite of services to expand protections for individuals and companies alike, by focusing on privacy, safety, security, and compliance. Privacy4Cars' patented AutoCleared™ solution helps users quickly and confidently delete vehicle users' personal information (e.g., phone numbers, call logs, location history, garage door codes, and more) while building compliance records, and is available to dealerships in Canada through HeyAuto ( https://heyauto.com ). Its Vehicle Privacy Report™ tool is a first-of-its-kind privacy search feature for all vehicles on the road today. For more information, please visit: https://privacy4cars.com .

ABOUT CAA

CAA is a federation of eight Clubs providing nearly 7 million Members with exceptional emergency roadside service, complete automotive and travel services, Member savings and comprehensive insurance services. CAA also advocates on issues of concern to its Members and all Canadians, including road safety, the environment, mobility, infrastructure, and consumer protection. CAA was named Canada's most trusted brand in 2022 by the Peter B. Gustavson School of Business at the University of Victoria.

ABOUT HEYAUTO, INC.

HeyAuto is an automotive technology ecosystem, offering "à la carte" style micro-services that dealerships can plug and play to offer a more connected experience for their customers. For consumers, HeyAuto enables a "Full-Service" car ownership experience that greatly enhances the overall consumer journey. The tools available in the consumer's "Glovebox" allow for increased dealership engagement with their consumers, leading to elevated trust and retention, increased loyalty and brand advocacy, and innovative ways to gain new customers.

HeyAuto is transforming the overall customer experience for both consumers and dealerships. Learn more at https://heyauto.com.

For further information: Gillian Small, [email protected]