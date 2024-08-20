Privacy Made Simple: MacPaw Expands ClearVPN to iPadOS with Intuitive Design

Additionally, this release introduces Portuguese language support, further expanding ClearVPN's global accessibility.

ClearVPN for iPadOS maintains the streamlined interface and powerful features that users on other platforms, including macOS, iOS, Android and Windows, have come to appreciate. With just a single tap, iPad users can now secure their online presence, access global content libraries, and safely use public Wi-Fi networks.

Key features of ClearVPN for iPadOS

Intuitive one-tap interface for seamless VPN connection

'Optimal Location' algorithm that determines the best server for the user's needs , by analyzing factors like location, proximity to servers, service availability, server load, and distance between servers

by analyzing factors like location, proximity to servers, service availability, server load, and distance between servers Built-in DNS adblock that safeguards users from ads, pop-ups, and trackers

Enhanced malware protection that blocks access to harmful domains

Cyber attack prevention that defends against cryptojacking, DNS spoofing, and man-in-the-middle attacks

iPadOS widgets for quick VPN access from the home screen

Siri Shortcuts integration for custom VPN automations

Access to ClearVPN's network of fast servers in 45+ countries

Top-tier encryption and a strict no-log policy for maximum privacy

"Expanding ClearVPN to iPadOS marks a significant milestone in our mission to provide effortless online privacy across all devices," said Ivan Ablamskyi, Lead Product Manager of ClearVPN at MacPaw. "iPad users can now enjoy the same intuitive, powerful VPN protection that has made ClearVPN a favorite among iOS and macOS users, with the added benefit of built-in cybersecurity features. With the addition of Portuguese language support, we're excited to make our service more accessible to millions of Portuguese-speaking users worldwide. Whether you're working, streaming, or browsing, ClearVPN on iPad puts privacy and unrestricted access at your fingertips."

Since its redesign earlier this year, ClearVPN has continued to garner industry recognition. The app recently received the 2024 Cybersecurity Excellence Award and the 2024 Global Infosec Award, further proving its position as a leading VPN solution that combines robust security with user-friendly design.

Supported languages

English

French

German

Portuguese

Spanish

Ukrainian

Availability

ClearVPN for iPadOS is available as part of existing ClearVPN subscriptions at $9.99/month or $44.99/year, with a free 3-day trial in the US (prices may vary by region). The subscription allows use of ClearVPN on up to 6 devices across supported platforms.

ClearVPN remains free for all Ukrainians, regardless of their geographic location, via Diia login.

Users can download ClearVPN from:

ClearVPN also offers ClearWeb, a Chrome extension available on the Chrome Web Store.

System requirements

iPadOS 16.0 or later

iOS 16.0 or later

macOS 13.0 or later

Android 6.0 or later

Windows 10 Update 1809 or later

Media assets

Media kit

About MacPaw

MacPaw develops and distributes innovative software for macOS and iOS that simplifies the lives of Mac users. Renowned for its meticulously crafted products, such as CleanMyMac X, CleanMy®Phone, Setapp, and ClearVPN, and known for its Moonlock cybersecurity division, MacPaw is dedicated to enhancing and securing the Mac user experience. Founded in Kyiv, Ukraine, with a subsidiary office in Boston, MacPaw serves over 30 million users worldwide. With one in every five Mac users having at least one MacPaw app, the company is a trusted leader in the Mac software ecosystem.

Contact information

Eugene Kalnyk

Senior PR Specialist

[email protected]

+380996328659

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2483854/ClearVPN_for_iPad.jpg

SOURCE MacPaw