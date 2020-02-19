Privacy Horizon Inc. and Alexio Corporation develop partnership to enhance CyberRisk Management for Small & Medium Sized Businesses

TORONTO, Feb. 19, 2020 /CNW/ - Privacy Horizon Inc. ("PHI") & Alexio Corporation ("Alexio") announce their strategic partnership, effective immediately.

PHI and Alexio are proud to launch their combined full-service Data Privacy Compliance + Cybersecurity solution, recognizing both elements are required for their healthcare clients. Bundled together, Alexio and PHI are now able to provide clients with a responsive CyberRisk management offering, priced for the North American SME market.

The partnership will address the need for small and medium sized businesses to maintain robust data privacy and cybersecurity management roles in their organizations, through a program based virtual privacy officer and virtual information security officer suite of services. These officer roles, originally created to address the need for heightened oversight of risks in an increasingly digitized world, can now be provided by PHI and Alexio.

The partnership combines the power of Alexio DefenderTM with PHI's tech-enabled privacy and compliance services under its platform, The PHI FrameworkTM. Both companies also provide robust training programs in their respective areas that ensure organizations understand their obligations under the law, the growing number of risks in digital health and, "learn" how to address them.

"Our complimentary services aligned so well that it became a natural step to combine our efforts in the healthcare marketplace," explains Anne Genge, CEO of Alexio Corporation. "While we've assisted many clients with their privacy concerns, our wheelhouse is cyber-security technology (Alexio DefenderTM)."

"PHI's internationally recognized team, led by CEO Patrick Lo, has delivered first class privacy and compliance solutions to an impressive and growing list of entrepreneurial organizations in both the private and public sectors," says PHI's Chairman Mark Kohler, who is also the Chairman and CEO of the EXELERATE Group of Companies. "We are very pleased to be adding Alexio's technology offering to the mix, thereby ensuring we now also have a CyberRisk Management capability."

According to IBM, in their IBM 2019 Cost of a Data Breach Report, an average data breach can cost a large enterprise $8.19 Million USD, or $242 per record, and take approximately 279 days to contain. A proactive privacy program can improve this situation, especially within a small and medium sized business, where "Trust" is an absolute necessity. PHI and Alexio offer a solution to help reduce the risk of data breaches.

"Establishing a comprehensive data privacy and cybersecurity program takes a lot of planning, investment in infrastructure, and the hiring of highly skilled staff, and this is by no means a trivial or a one-time exercise for small and medium sized businesses," commented Patrick Lo, CEO of PHI. "That is why I am excited to partner with Alexio in delivering a proactive, practical, cost effective, and timely way to address CyberRisk Management issues, and allow organizations to focus their energies on core offerings for their customers and on growing their revenues."

About Alexio Corporation:

Alexio Corporation is an award-winning CyberRisk prevention software and training company for healthcare practices and other small to medium sized businesses. Leveraging automation, machine-learning, and multi-layered security threat intelligence, Alexio specializes in delivering enterprise-class cyber-security to smaller networks.

Alexio's subscription based model means that all businesses, no matter their size can protect patient, client, and consumer data. See https://getalexio.com/about-us-2/ for more information.

About Privacy Horizon Inc.:

Through the advent of The PHI FrameworkTM, PHI provides the tools, training, and other risk management resources needed to enable start-ups, and small and medium sized organizations to build privacy and security into their products and services.

Working primarily in the healthcare and fintech sectors, PHI equips an organization with the infrastructure and capabilities necessary to safeguard the privacy rights of individuals and protect personal information from loss or theft, or from unauthorized access, modification, copying, collection, use, disclosure or retention.

SOURCE Privacy Horizon Inc.

For further information: For more information about Alexio Corporation, please contact: Anne Genge, [email protected]; Website: https://getalexio.com; Or, Contact: Catherine Chan, Email: [email protected]; Phone: (877) 363-9229; For more information about Privacy Horizon Inc, please contact: Patrick Lo, [email protected]; Website: www.privacyhorizon.com