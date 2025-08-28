Privacy Commissioner Confirms FrontLobby's Compliance, Setting a National Standard for Rent Reporting

TORONTO, Aug. 28, 2025 /CNW/ - In a landmark decision for Canada's rental industry, the Office of the Privacy Commissioner has confirmed that FrontLobby and its affiliated consumer reporting agency, Landlord Credit Bureau (LCB), operate in full compliance with federal privacy laws, setting an important standard for rent reporting platforms.

"This confirmation highlights our commitment to setting the standard in rent reporting," says Co-Founder Zac Killam of FrontLobby. "Landlords can now act effectively against unpaid rent, and paying tenants have a chance to build credit from rent."

"Canadian landlords and tenants both gain from this clarity," says Kayla Andrade, President of Ontario Landlords Watch. "FrontLobby's approach encourages good tenancy practices and accountability."

Since FrontLobby pioneered rent reporting in Canada, other platforms have entered the space and failed to meet the compliance standards set by the OPC. Findings included deficiencies in privacy safeguards, data accuracy, and tenant consent protocols.

FrontLobby, by contrast, has completed the OPC's full legal review and been found compliant. As the OPC stated: "The respondent has adopted numerous positive measures to ensure the accuracy of personal information held on its platform and by its consumer reporting agency."

This ruling empowers landlords who use FrontLobby to report unpaid rent directly to credit bureaus without tenant consent. As the OPC states: "[FrontLobby's] clients can report rental payment debts to consumer reporting agencies (including LCB), without the knowledge or consent of tenants, for the purposes of supporting the collection of such debts."

The OPC also recognized FrontLobby's role in supporting responsible tenancy: "In our view, tenants would reasonably expect their landlord or property manager to use their information for tenancy management purposes and to maintain a lease record like that facilitated by FrontLobby's record keeping service."

Tenants who pay rent on time can opt in to report positive payment history, an opportunity that can build credit and strengthen future rental applications. In Canada's only tradeline study, conducted by FrontLobby and Equifax, 48% of renters became scoreable by reporting rent. Sandy Kyriakatos, Equifax Canada's Chief Data Officer, said, "This could result in potentially life-changing benefits for these consumers when applying for credit at pivotal moments such as applying for a mortgage, financing an education, or buying a car."

For landlords seeking to reduce delinquencies and recover unpaid rent, this marks a turning point and a powerful path forward.

About FrontLobby:

FrontLobby is Canada's first rent reporting platform, created to bring greater accountability and transparency to the rental industry. By enabling landlords and tenants to report rent payments to credit bureaus, FrontLobby helps reduce delinquencies while giving responsible renters a way to build credit through on-time payments. Learn more at frontlobby.com.

