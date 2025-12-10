Prismforce Launches Prism MCP, An Intelligent Gateway for AI-First Talent Operations

Prism MCP delivers an enterprise-ready MCP Server infrastructure for agentic workforce transformation.

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 10, 2025 /CNW/ -- Prismforce, a global AI-powered Talent Supply Chain platform company, today announced the launch of Prism MCP (Model Context Protocol) Server -- one of the first enterprise-grade MCP designed to power agentic talent operations. Prism MCP serves as a secure intelligent gateway, unifying skills, roles, demand signals, and workflow context into a single governed layer--enabling enterprises to shift from fragmented workforce systems to continuous, AI-driven talent execution.

As enterprises transition to AI-first operating models, the challenge is no longer storing talent data--it is enabling AI agents to reason and act on it in real time. Prism MCP leverages the Model Context Protocol standard to make enterprise talent context securely accessible to AI agents and applications, allowing them to interpret information, reason over it, and trigger workflows that drive faster, more confident workforce decisions.

With Prism MCP as the enterprise context layer and intelligent agents orchestrating workflows, organizations can unlock high-impact talent business use cases by leveraging Prismforce's Talent Supply Chain capabilities through a single conversational agentic interface. Teams can augment staffing and mobility with real-time search & match, skill validation and assessment, constraint checks, and instant refinement of optimal staffing assignments--moving from manual orchestration to adaptive, context-aware execution.

Unified Enterprise Context Layer: Combines skills, roles, demand signals, and workflows into a single, governed source of truth.

Cross-Platform Orchestration: With MCP as the context layer, we enable agents to orchestrate actions across industry platforms like SAP, ServiceNow, Workday, Oracle, Microsoft enabling cross-platform use cases and embedding agentic workflows directly into the flow of work .

Enterprise-Grade Security & Governance: Ensures compliance, interoperability, and policy-controlled actions.

Prism MCP Enterprise Deployment Options

Integrate Custom AI Agents : Organizations building their own agents can connect directly to Prism MCP for real-time, governed context using the Model Context Protocol.

Activate Prismforce Native Agents: Ready-to-deploy intelligent agents for recruitment, mobility, staffing, workforce planning, and skills intelligence--all powered by Prism MCP's unified context layer.

"Enterprises are entering a phase where talent decisions can no longer be reactive, fragmented or manually orchestrated," said Somnath Chatterjee, Founder & CEO, Prismforce.

"Designed to embed a seamless agentic experience, Prism MCP enables AI agents to securely discover and reason over enterprise talent context--driving precise, context-aware actions across the talent lifecycle. In line with our agentic-first, API-friendly strategy, we are deepening collaborations with leading enterprise workflow platforms to embed MCP-powered use cases directly into the flow of work.

As businesses move toward future-ready workforces built on deeper human–AI collaboration, MCP is emerging as a critical enabler--and we are already seeing strong customer interest in how it can support this transition. This shift from systems of record to systems of real-time intelligence--is the foundation of truly adaptive, AI skill-first organizations."

"Prism MCP provides the real-time model-context foundation required for AI agents to operate reliably at enterprise scale," said Mohd Qasim, Co-Founder & COO, Prismforce. "By enabling agents to reason and act on a unified understanding of skills, demand and workflows, MCP makes it dramatically easier for employees and teams to access insights and complete actions naturally within their daily flow of work. Built with enterprise-grade flexibility and security at its core, MCP allows organizations to adopt agentic talent operations at their own pace--moving confidently from experimentation to production-scale autonomous execution."

About Prismforce

Prismforce is an AI-powered SaaS platform that began with a focus on IT services firms, helping them transform their talent supply chain. Its cloud-native suite unifies skill intelligence, talent marketplace, staffing, skilling, and demand forecasting--enabling enterprises to plan, staff, and deliver projects faster while unlocking richer career paths for their people. The platform helps drive both business performance and employee engagement by making talent operations smarter and more efficient.

‍Backed by Sequoia Capital, Prismforce has a global presence across India and the U.S., with a team of 190+ experts. It currently serves over 700,000 global users across 25+ leading IT services and tech companies worldwide, with a focus on extending its capabilities to adjacent sectors as enterprise needs evolve in an AI-first era.

