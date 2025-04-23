Print Three Franchising Corp Receives Franchisees' Choice Designation From the Canadian Franchise Association (CFA)

MARKHAM, ON, April 23, 2025 /CNW/ - Print Three Franchising Corp was named as a recipient of the Franchisees' Choice designation on April 7, 2025, during the Awards Gala at the 2025 Canadian Franchise Association (CFA) National Convention in Niagara Falls, Ontario. This is the 15th year for the Franchisees' Choice Designation Program, and Print Three Franchising Corp was honoured for its accomplishment in receiving this designation.

The Franchisees' Choice designees are CFA member franchise brands who voluntarily took part in an independently-administered survey. Franchisees were asked to assess their franchisor in key areas of the franchise business model, including the franchisee selection process, franchisee information package, leadership, business planning and marketing, training and support, as well as ongoing operations and the relationship between the franchisor and franchisee.

"We are honoured to win the Franchisee's Choice Designation Award for the twelfth year in a row; this represents the recognition of our dedication in building not just a brand, but a network and a community. We are proud to have been part of the CFA for over twenty-five years," says Andrew Hrywnak, President of Print Three.

In the due diligence process of investigating a franchise opportunity, speaking with existing franchisees about the opportunity being explored is essential. For prospective franchisees, the Franchisees' Choice Designation identifies that a franchise brand has received a solid endorsement through its satisfaction ratings from its franchisees. The 2025 Franchisees' Choice Designees are representative of the spectrum of franchise opportunities and the diversity and standard of excellence of CFA members.

"We celebrate Franchisees' Choice Designees for exemplifying franchising's core principle of working in partnership, sharing success, and Growing Together™," says Sherry McNeil, CFA President & Chief Executive Officer. "Our congratulations go out to this year's Franchisees' Choice Designees on receiving this outstanding vote of confidence from their franchisees."

About Print Three Franchising Corp

Over five decades we've seen the world change around us, and we've changed with it. We believe that print is a living medium, and now more than ever, what we print matters. Whether it's reducing our environmental impact, staying on the cutting edge of print technology, or looking for new ways to grab and hold your customers' attention, we're passionate about our product.

Backed by complete web-to-print capabilities, marketing expertise, digital printing services, and commercial printing services, we're here to make your vision a reality.

About the Canadian Franchise Association

The Canadian Franchise Association (CFA) helps everyday Canadians realize the dream of building their own business through the power of franchising. The CFA advocates on issues that impact this dream on behalf of more than 600 corporate members and over 40,000 franchisees from many of Canada's best-known and emerging franchise brands. Beyond its role as the voice of the franchise industry, the CFA strengthens and develops franchising by delivering best-practice education and creating rewarding connections between Canadians and the opportunities in franchising. Franchising is the 12th largest industry in Canada and franchised businesses contribute over $133 billion per year to the Canadian economy, creating jobs for almost two million Canadians. Learn more at: www.cfa.ca or http://www.FranchiseCanada.online.

